Countdown To Carnage: Trump Orders Military To Smash Drug Cartels

Trump is gearing up to take serious action against drug cartels.

President Donald Trump's patience has run out with drug cartels, and the military is moving to unleash hell.

President Trump vowed during the 2024 campaign to stop the cartels, and he took immediate actions after returning to the White House.

Below is a list of some of the major updates since the start of the second Trump administration:

President Donald Trump orders military to prepare for cartel strikes.

Now, President Trump is moving up the escalation ladder, and that's bad news for cartel members looking to hurt Americans.

Trump signed a secret directive ordering the United States military to start using force against Latin American drug cartels, according to a new report from The New York Times.

The outlet describes the move by Trump as "the most aggressive step so far in the administration’s escalating campaign against the cartels."

The United States military will now be able to operate on land and sea against the cartels, according to the report.

It appears the United States military will soon bear down on those threatening our great people and the safety of the homeland.

While the specific units that will be involved weren't named, I can tell you it's very likely Tier One elements will lead the way.

Tier One units - the tip of the spear in the military - are designed for clandestine direct strike operations. T1 units include Delta Force, SEAL Team 6, RRC, ISA and the 24th STS.

They're full of the best operators on the planet. If helicopters full of Unit members show up on target, then you can bet the house it's game over for whoever they're looking for.

Drug cartels have pushed their violence and carnage on the American people for far too long. Now, it's time for them to face justice, and if that comes at the barrel of a rifle held by an American operator, then so be it. Start stacking them up and putting them in the dirt. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you agree.

P.S.: If you want to watch the most realistic film ever made about action against the cartels, check out "Sicario." I've heard from multiple Tier One operators it's as close as it gets to 100% accuracy.