CNN and HBO Are Worse Off Under Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery says it will focus on restoring truth and credibility across CNN, HBO and Discovery, the three primary brands the company controls.

Yet the company’s actions signal a far different vision. Here’s what Discovery is up to these days:

— The Discovery+ streaming service will launch a new series this summer called Generation Drag. The show will feature five teens on their journey onto the drag queen stage.

The idea is to normalize children and teens “transitioning” from one gender to another and then parading their sexuality about on stage to satisfy the demands of perverted adults.

“I discovered drag at 13,” one of the young boys on the show says.

Some sick stuff going on at Discovery.

— Any plans to unwoke CNN died the moment that management met with crazy bastard Keith Olbermann, as The Wrap reports it did.

Take a good look at what Discovery considers stable: