Woke Hack of the Day: Bomani Jones

There are so many woke hacks on a daily basis that we decided to single out the biggest one per day.

OutKick will now name the Woke Hack of The Day at 5 pm (ET) every weekday.

We will consider all of the woke hacks across politics, sports, media and entertainment. So picking just one will not be an easy task.

And we promise we won’t only pick Keith Olbermann. Just some days — when he really deserves it.

Today’s Woke Hack is Bomani Jones. Remember that guy?

Bomani epitomizes a woke hack. He’s privileged, a career-long race-baiter, and a complete failure.

“No one in sports media history has ever failed more and been rewarded more than Bomani Jones and criticized less,” OutKick founder Clay Travis said on Tuesday.

And best of all, Bomani still brags about himself on Twitter. Today, Bomani told some random blog that his podcast is “populating.”

we announced a contract extension in october. my podcast feed keeps populating. no excuse, fellas. you just didn’t do the work. — bomani (@bomani_jones) April 13, 2022

Well, we checked the charts and Bomani’s podcast ranks around 50th in the sports category. So it’s not nearly as successful as he claims.

But it’s clear why he’s choosing to point out his mediocre podcast numbers: as a TV and radio host, he’s a total zero.

After ESPN canceled both of his shows, HBO took the bait and gave him a weekly program following John Oliver.

— Bomani is losing an unprecedented 80% of Oliver’s viewership. That has never happened before.

— Most weeks, he ranks so low that he misses the daily cable charts. His ratings are so bad that he doesn’t register.

— One week, the program averaged 44,000 viewers.

— Even 2 am airings of “PAID PROGRAMMING” on CNBC attract more viewers than Bomani’s show.

— The show is built around one topic: calling white people racist. A novel idea.

For more on Bomani Jones’ failures, Clay and I break them down below:

"There’s no better way to prove that you aren’t racist than by giving #BomaniJones a show on which to call other white people racist.” – @burackbobby_ with @dandakich on Don’t @ Me pic.twitter.com/w9NhEOs4gL — OutKick (@Outkick) April 13, 2022

Bomani's HBO show loses 80% of its lead-in's ratings. "PAID PROGRAMMING" at 2 am is rating better. In most cases, HBO would never consider renewing this show. Yet to avoid the media yelling racism, HBO might just add a second season. That's privilege.https://t.co/GU0ffonHYA — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) April 12, 2022

Check back tomorrow for a new woke hack.