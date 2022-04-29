Company Controlling CNN Debuts New Show Promoting and Sexualizing Teen Drag Queens

The Discovery media company acquired CNN and its parent company WarnerMedia in a spin-off merger with AT&T this month. The primary goal for Discovery is to re-establish CNN as a credible news agency. Yet a new Discovery project raises doubts that will be the case.

This week, the Discovery streaming service announced a new series called Generation Drag that follows five teen drag queens on their journey into performing on stage as the opposite sex to which they were born.

“I discovered drag on 13,” one of the male subjects of the show says. “This is me, and you better like it,” a separate boy who is dancing in a prink dress says.

The program also normalizes children and teens transitioning from one gender to another. Here’s the trailer promoting young children wearing revealing lingerie makeup:

That’s the upcoming series that the company that will determine what is unbiased news at CNN has produced and created.

Good to see Discovery trying to offset Cuties on Netflix, another perverted show that sexualizes minors. Seems like a trend among media companies.

So we no longer believe Discovery CEO David Zasla is sincere in taking incoming CNN president Chris Licht with dialing back the network’s “red-hot liberal opining” and restoring CNN’s reputation as a respectable news organization.

It appears CNN could be even worse under Discovery. Because sexualizing and promoting children changing their genders, which studies say is demoralizing to them later in life, is further Left than even old CNN would go under Jeff Zucker.

The six-episode Generation Drag will air in June on Discovery+ unless Discovery folds that service into HBO Max this summer.