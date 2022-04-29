Woke Hack Alec Baldwin Calls For Widespread ‘Gun Control Reform’

Nothing better describes a woke than someone so obviously lacking self-awareness. Like actor Alec Baldwin.

Friday, Baldwin called for widespread “gun control reform” following a shooting in South Carolina near a youth baseball field.

“The very childhoods of our kids interrupted by this insanity,” Baldwin posted on Instagram. “We regulate many things in this country in the interest of public health and safety. Drugs, cars, professional licenses, etc. We need gun control reform. Now.”

Alec Baldwin who ignores all gun safety rules himself is calling for “gun control reform” pic.twitter.com/4NvEG8rmdt — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) April 29, 2022

In case you forgot, because it seems Baldwin did, police are still investigating Baldwin’s role in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins last October.

During the filming of the movie Rust, Baldwin held a gun that went off — he alleges that he didn’t pull the trigger — and killed Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.

The Hutchins family has since filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Baldwin, who was both an actor and producer for the film.

So not the best person to lecture the country on gun safety and control. In fact, If there’s anyone the country doesn’t want to hear talk about gun laws, it’s Baldwin.

Baldwin is virtue signaling about the Second Amendment in an effort to get the entertainment industry to go soft on him for the shooting. It could work, by the way.

Alec Baldwin, Woke Hack.

