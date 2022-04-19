in Media News, Politics

Woke Hack of the Day: Taylor Lorenz

This was an easy one.

Washington Post “journalist” Taylor Lorenz is today’s OutKick Woke Hack of the Day.

Tuesday, Lorenz doxxed the creator of the “Libs of Tik Tok” Twitter account because the creator was having too much fun showing videos of wacky liberals. 

As we explained earlier, the account shows raw clips of liberals reacting to COVID, racism, transgenderism, sexual indoctrination of young children and CRT. Since these videos merely show liberals in their own words, the press can’t doctor or spin them, which irks Lorenz.

Lorenz so badly wanted to destroy the person behind the account that she showed up at the homes of the Libs of Tik Tok’s family members. Luckily, Lorenz wore her mask during the visits:

Does that warrant a restraining order?

And like most woke, Lorenz exposed herself while trying to expose her enemy. Here are some of Lorenz’s comments before she doxed and harassed the creator of a parody account:

Taylor Lorenz is the most dominant Woke Hack of the Day yet. And that’s impressive on a list that includes LeBron James, Kamala Harris and Bomani Jones.

You can read our full thoughts on the Lorenz vs. Libs of Tik Tok saga here.

Written by Bobby Burack

Bobby Burack covers media, politics, and sports at OutKick.

