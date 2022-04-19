Woke Hack of the Day: Taylor Lorenz

This was an easy one.

Washington Post “journalist” Taylor Lorenz is today’s OutKick Woke Hack of the Day.

Tuesday, Lorenz doxxed the creator of the “Libs of Tik Tok” Twitter account because the creator was having too much fun showing videos of wacky liberals.

As we explained earlier, the account shows raw clips of liberals reacting to COVID, racism, transgenderism, sexual indoctrination of young children and CRT. Since these videos merely show liberals in their own words, the press can’t doctor or spin them, which irks Lorenz.

Lorenz so badly wanted to destroy the person behind the account that she showed up at the homes of the Libs of Tik Tok’s family members. Luckily, Lorenz wore her mask during the visits:

Hi @TaylorLorenz! Which of my relatives did you enjoy harassing the most at their homes yesterday? pic.twitter.com/QehkBSgcmG — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) April 19, 2022

Does that warrant a restraining order?

And like most woke, Lorenz exposed herself while trying to expose her enemy. Here are some of Lorenz’s comments before she doxed and harassed the creator of a parody account:

NEW: Taylor Lorenz says she has "severe PTSD" from being a journalist and breaks down in MSNBC interview pic.twitter.com/G9FymoSdH8 — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) April 1, 2022

Taylor Lorenz is the most dominant Woke Hack of the Day yet. And that’s impressive on a list that includes LeBron James, Kamala Harris and Bomani Jones.

You can read our full thoughts on the Lorenz vs. Libs of Tik Tok saga here.