Taylor Lorenz Exposes Herself While Trying to Expose Libs of Tik Tok

Washington Post “journalist” Taylor Lorenz doxxed the creator of the popular “Libs of Tik Tok” Twitter account in a hit piece on Tuesday.

Lorenz says the woman behind the account — whose name isn’t relevant and won’t be revealed here — is spreading right-wing, anti-LGBT hate to her 669,000 followers.

However, that’s not true. The account merely reposts cringe videos that liberals have uploaded on various social media platforms.

So Libs of Tik Tok doesn’t dunk on anyone who hasn’t already dunked on themselves. Here’s an example:

Florida teacher is upset that teachers won’t be able to talk about their sexuality and claims simply saying the word gay can get you fired. pic.twitter.com/2Hf9CY9SDc — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) April 18, 2022

The account shows raw clips of liberals reacting to COVID, racism, transgenderism, sexual indoctrination of young children and CRT. Since these videos merely show liberals in their own words, the press can’t doctor or spin them, which irks Lorenz.

And as a protector of the establishment, Lorenz couldn’t stand by and let that continue. So she reported for duty and began trying to intimidate, or in her words “expose,” the woman behind the Libs of Tik Tok mask.

Lorenz doxxed the creator for just one reason: she wants to destroy her. So she made Libs of Tik Tok’s private life public so that BLM types can terrorize her.

To write the hit piece, Lorenz practiced harassment, not journalism. To dig up information on the woman, Lorenz showed up uninvited to the homes of Libs of Tik Tok’s family members.

BREAKING: I am told Taylor Lorenz even showed up at the homes of family members of @libsoftiktok today — Jack Posobiec ☦️ (@JackPosobiec) April 19, 2022

But that’s okay. We can dismiss Lorenz’s stalkerish behavior because she wore a cloth mask like a good girl:

Hi @TaylorLorenz! Which of my relatives did you enjoy harassing the most at their homes yesterday? pic.twitter.com/QehkBSgcmG — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) April 19, 2022

Taking down Libs of Tik Tok and anyone else who pokes fun at the woke is Lorenz’s mission. She will stop at nothing to destroy such people since, in her mind, she was put on this earth to defend progressives against any and all detractors.

In addition to her creepy “reporting” tactics, Taylor Lorenz is one of the biggest hypocrites on the Twitter app. Just two weeks before Lorenz doxxed and harassed Libs of Tik Tok, Lorenz cried on television about people harassing and doxing her on social media:

NEW: Taylor Lorenz says she has "severe PTSD" from being a journalist and breaks down in MSNBC interview pic.twitter.com/G9FymoSdH8 — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) April 1, 2022

“I have had to remove every single social tie. I had severe PTSD from this. I contemplated suicide. It got really bad,” said Lorenz.

“You feel like any little piece of information that gets out on you will be used by the worst people on the internet to destroy your life. And it’s so isolating. It’s horrifying,” Lorenz said through crocodile tears.

“It’s overwhelming. It’s really hard,” Lorenz insisted.

Though a couple of weeks ago, Lorenz railed against those who would dox, stalk, try to hurt and smear her loved ones, she then turned around and doxxed, stalked, tried to hurt and smear someone else’s loved ones this week.

Libs of Tik Tok had the nerve to share angry liberals owning themselves. And in an attempt to stop the owner of that account, an angry liberal named Taylor Lorenz owned herself.

How ironic is that? It’s content gold.