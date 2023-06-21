Apollonia Llewellyn Is Pool Ready, Wembanyama Takes In NYC, RGIII Clowns Russell Wilson, Norway’s For Boob Guys, Britney Spears Boats And More

Boom! Roasted. Michael Gary Scott would’ve loved that one.

And guess what? Fraschilla was right. Caboclo played just 105 total games across seven NBA seasons. His career scoring average was 4.2 points per game. That’s a W for our guy Fran.

Hey, Remember Vince Carter?

Since foreign NBA players – well, mostly just Wembanyama – are getting so much love today, let me quickly throw one back to the states and remind everyone how the U-S-of-A gets down.

This is American Vince Carter dunking all over 7’2″ French center Frederick Weis in the 2000 Olympics.

I knew the French liked their tea, but I had no idea they were so into teabags.

22 years ago, Vince Carter left the world speechless in the Olympics 😳🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/I4uOFX5aFe — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) September 25, 2022

You Want The Boobs, You Got The Boobs

Since you’ve waited patiently, we can now talk boobs. I mean, we kind of did that up top with Apollonia Llewellyn, but let’s not let that deter us from our mission.

If you’re a breast man and you’re on the move, you’re going to want to avoid Central Africa and Southeast Asia. Trust me.

On Monday, the New York Post referenced information from World Data on the average breast size worldwide to determine which countries have the largest, and smallest breast sizes in the world.

Per World Data as relayed by the Post, “The largest breasts can be found in Norway, Iceland, the United Kingdom, and the USA, the smallest in Central Africa and Southeast Asia.”

Norway seems like a good spot for a boob man. (Photo c/o Getty Images).

Most men, I’ve been told, like em big. But don’t confuse big with fat. They’re not one in the same (though some IG filters would tell you otherwise). The World Health Organization (WHO) defines obese as someone with a BMI of 30 or over. That means any country with a high BMI and plus-sized cans is likely looking at some flabby funbags.

Enter Norway, again. Per the Post and World Data, Norway has the best cup size to BMI ratio. That ratio is C-D to 26.2, which stacks up the best on the big – but not fat – boob scale. The United States finished fourth with a C cup average and a teetering towards obesity BMI of 29.0.

If all goes well, and wifi permitting, maybe future Hump Day Nightcaps will come to you from the friendly confines of Norway. I hear their northern lights are the breast.

Harry Douglas Torches A Snake

Wondering how I’m going to transition from boobs to snakes? Wonder no more. In yesterday’s Nightcaps, Amber Harding went all Snakes on a Plane on us and showed us snakes popping up in all kinds of creepy places. Well, you’d need a plane to get to Norway. And I want to tell you about former NFL wide receiver Harry Douglas’ flame-filled snake encounter. So, consider the boob-to-snake transition complete.

(C’mon, work with me here)

On Tuesday, Douglas joined ESPN’s Get Up and the conversation took a turn toward snakes. When it did so, Douglas explained to the show’s host, Mike Greenberg, just how much he dislikes the reptiles. Of course, few sane people actually like snakes. But, Harry Douglas really, really hates em.

“I found a snake in my house a few years ago and I tortured that little sucker because he could have got to my kids,” Douglas said on Get Up. “I lit him on fire, Greeny. So, if I was Heather (Dinich of ESPN who posted a snake photo) I would have poured gasoline on him and lit him on fire and got rid of him.”

Harry Douglas left Mike Greenberg speechless when he revealed just how much he dislikes snakes. 🐍🔥☠️ pic.twitter.com/QaoNQy2ct7 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 20, 2023

Alright, quick, before Harry Douglas gets here with a lighter. Favorite snakes, in order:

Jake “The Snake” Plummer

Jake “The Snake” Roberts

Snake Eyes (GI Joe)

Brian Scalabrine, “The White Mamba”

If you find a more worthy snake than these four, feel free to email me: anthony.farris@outkick.com or hit me on Twitter @OhioAF. But good luck. This is clearly the best of the best.

RGIII Isn’t Down With Mr. High Knees, Russell Wilson

Harry Douglas wasn’t the only retired NFL player dropping hot takes. Yesterday saw everyone’s favorite on-air-eating personality, Robert Griffin III (RGIII), roast Captain Cringe, Russell Wilson, for his dumb workout video.

As I detailed earlier this week, Wilson dropped a workout “hype” video over the weekend and it absolutely sucks. I’m talking high-knees on an airplane, bad Subway commercial, sucks.

And RGIII clearly agrees.

In addition to captioning a Twitter post of the video: “Broncos’ Country, Let’s Slide,” RGIII appeared over top of the video asking: “What in the Ben Stiller is going on here?”

Great question, Robert.

Do Your Research Kendrick Perkins

From one ESPN analyst to another we go. The Worldwide Leader’s Kendrick Perkins has apparently been spending all of his time driving attention away from Nikola Jokic, robbing himself of much-needed fact-checking time. Case in point, “Big Perk,” appeared on ESPN yesterday and waxed on about Golden State’s Jonathan Kuminga. He did so while referencing a, unbeknownst to him, fake report that Kuminga had grown from 6’7″ to 7’2″.

Kendrick Perkins really thinks Kuminga is 7’2 now pic.twitter.com/qY21tGaI33 — The Game Day Hoops (@TheGameDayHoops) June 21, 2023

“From reports, I’m hearing that Jonathan Kuminga is now 7-2,” Perkins said during a Tuesday airing of SportsCenter. “The kid has gotten better every single season.”

Yeah, umm… that didn’t actually happen.

Perkins was duped by a fake Twitter report that recently made the rounds. After Warriors teammate Moses Moody suggested Kuminga had a growth spurt, a fan account floated it around that Kuminga was now 7’2″. Plenty of outlets jokingly ran with it. Perkins didn’t get the joke and instead, reported on Kuminga’s 7-inch growth spurt.

Swing and a miss by ESPN. Ya just hate to see it…

Britney Spears Goes Boating!

Perkins’ on-air flub was crazy considering all the resources he’d seemingly have at his disposal from within ESPN. You know what else is crazy (allegedly)? Britney Spears. The pop princess (actually, can you still be a princess in your 40s?) took to Instagram to announce she’s reunited with her estranged sister, Jamie Lynn Spears.

Spears did so in the most Britney way possible, by posting a video of herself dancing on a boat in a bikini while her husband smacks her ass.

She captioned the first portion of her lengthy post by writing: “It was nice to visit my sister on set last week !!! I’ve missed you guys so much !!! Loyal girls stay home but it’s so nice to visit family.”

If you haven’t been paying attention, Britney’s big on boating these days. In fact, she often sets sea wearing next to nothing.

Then again, it’s not just boats where she bares it all. Or almost all…

Welcome back to the ride Jamie Lynn. Might want to buckle up, it’s been known to get a little bumpy.

Also Dropping Clothes, And Fists

Britney Spears isn’t the only one losing clothing this week or asking to hit me baby one more time. A couple of dudes squared up in what I think is California, Oregon or Illinois – solely because there’s no police presence – and a person nearby grabbed video showing a clear winner and loser.

As the video below shows, the camo cargo shorts-wearing dude was doing fine until he went all Britney Spears and ditched part of his wardrobe. That part was his flip flops. I have no idea why he ditched the kicks, but the result was a knockout just seconds later.

Oops.

He shouldn't have taken off his slippers. pic.twitter.com/RViIAQc7Lq — Fight Videos (@FightVideosTV) June 20, 2023

Tough look. The camo cargo shorts, that is.

Catch Ya In Norway

I’ve gotta scour Southwest’s app for the cheapest flights to Norway, so it’s time for me to bounce. We’ll do it again next Wednesday. In the meantime, enjoy the leftovers!

Somehow this piece of art is for sale on Facebook. Buy it, put it in the Louvre? pic.twitter.com/p0hZS8nuua — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) June 11, 2023

Aubrey Plaza giving the middle finger on the jumbotron at the Sparks vs Lynx game is truly legendary stuff pic.twitter.com/PdIpwPznhS — Bri Lewerke (@brilewerke) June 21, 2023

*OutKick’s Nightcaps is a daily column that runs weekdays around 4pm EST.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF