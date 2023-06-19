Russell Wilson Still Craves Attention, Releases Cringe Workout Video Complete With Dumb Hashtag

Videos by OutKick

The best thing about Russell Wilson’s airplane high-knees routine was that, aside from his Broncos teammates, no one saw it.

Sadly, that’s not the case for his most recent cringe workout. Wilson, who seemingly has more of an affinity for attention than Ja Morant does guns, shared a recent workout video to his Twitter account over the weekend.

And it’s just as dumb as you’d imagine.

On Saturday, Wilson posted a 37-second video to his social account along with the caption “All my life.” Of course, he had to include a douchey hashtag too, “#RestorationSzn.”

This was an obvious miss from Wilson. If you’re not posting your workouts to social media, do they really happen? Of course not. I mean, just look at the superstar quarterbacks across the NFL…Aaron Rodgers, Jalen Hurts, Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, etc. Not a day goes by where they’re not hyping themselves up on socials.

Oh, wait. Nevermind.

Russ is on an island here. This is a Hail Mary attempt by Russ to try and make people forget that his first year in Denver was abysmal. He threw just five more touchdowns than interceptions (16 to 11), had the worst QB rating of his career (84.4) and his lowest completion percentage (60.5%) since entering the league in 2012. Russell Wilson did all this while collecting a $50 million signing bonus as part of a 5-year, $242 million contract.

Like that of his passes, this too, will fall flat.

Russell Wilson continues to be the King of Cringe. (Photo by Justin Tafoya/Getty Images).

Russell Wilson Was Traded To Denver In March 2022

Let’s be honest, anytime Russell Wilson posts anything, you know it’s going to be cringe. But not only does this Saturday post from Denver’s QB1 meet that criteria, it also partially explains why he now stinks as a signal caller.

He stinks as a sandwich artist, too. But that’s a conversation for another day.

Throughout the 37-seconds of awkwardness, Wilson, a quarterback, is shown catching a football. That’ll help come September. He also spends plenty of time sliding left-to-right and right-to-left on a luge-like board. Best of luck to Joey Bosa trying to chase down Russ now that he’s been training for the ice capades.

Maybe mix some dropbacks into the offseason training next time? Also, how about telling the videographer to take the day off. Just some suggestions.

The only thing missing from this video is a slow-mo point towards the camera from Mr. Unlimited coupled with a wink and a “Let’s Ride,” voice over.

Since Russell Kardashian Wilson can’t quit the camera or resist being awkward, he’ll likely soon take another shot in front of the lense to try and right this wrong.

And, as Broncos fans can attest, we can expect another L.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF