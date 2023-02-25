Russell Wilson’s Private, Second-Floor Office Didn’t Sit Well With Coaches. Shocker!

Videos by OutKick

Brace yourself … Several Denver Broncos coaches questioned why unbearable Russell Wilson had a second-floor office all to himself.

Shocker!

According to The Athletic, members of the coaching staff believed Wilson separating himself from teammates was bad for locker room camaraderie.

Even though Mr. Unlimited reportedly told teammates his door was always open to them – which sounds perfectly on brand – things still didn’t sit well with the coaching staff.

“So, are you a coach or are you a player?” one coach reportedly asked. “Your open door should be you sitting at your locker.”

Another coach said having the office on the second floor separated Wilson from the players.

Gee, ya think?!

“The players were always on the first floor – they never really came up to the second floor,” the coach said. “If you came up to the second floor as a player, it honestly wasn’t a good thing because you were probably getting released.”

Broncos coaches were reportedly done with Russell Wilson.

Russell Wilson sounds like the worst person ever

It’s amazing how unlikeable Russell Wilson has become. Seriously, he’s the worst. Truly the worst.

The Broncos STUNK last year and everyone got fired except Wilson, who was literally the reason they stunk.

His Subway commercials were awful. His airplane aerobics were intolerable. He got chewed out on the sidelines by teammates, was spotted sadly gambling by himself, and was so overly-optimistic after every single loss that it made my head want to explode.

By far the worst thing were the rumors that Wilson had his own parking spot AND office at the facility, along with his own coaching staff.

Sean Payton has since come in and kicked those fellas to the curb, and I’d imagine he did the same with Russ’s stupid second-floor office.

I can’t imagine a more infuriating sight for a bunch of professional football players than walking upstairs and seeing your terrible QB sitting by himself in his own personal office.

Shocking that it may have pissed some folks off!