Sean Payton Is Already Kicking Russell Wilson’s Personal Staff To The Curb

Sean Payton is laying down the hammer when it comes to Russell Wilson and his fancy personal coaches.

In short – they’re all DONEZO. Sorry, Russ. You’re gonna have to head back out to the locker room with the rest of the simpletons and lift with Sean Payton-approved coaches.

Let’s ride!

“That’s foreign to me. That’s not going to take place here,” Payton said when asked about Wilson’s groupies. “I’m unfamiliar with it, but our staff will be here, our players will be here and that’ll be it.”

Russell Wilson personal trainers not allowed under Sean Payton

Yep, there’s a new damn sheriff in town in Denver, and he’s bringing his own brigade.

You think Sean Payton is leaving his cushy life as a FOX (great company!) analyst to watch Russell Wilson work off to the side with Joe Shmo from Planet Fitness?

Nope. Ain’t happening, Mr. Unlimited. Starting today, you’re actually very limited to who you train with, and they better be getting paychecks from the Denver Broncos.

Personally, I can’t WAIT to see how this new relationship unfolds. Russell Wilson’s honeymoon in Denver lasted about two minutes, and it’s been downhill ever since.

You had the ‘Let’s ride’ nonsense. The awful Subway commercials. The annoying optimism after every single game in which the offense put up 6 points.

Sean Payton not dealing with Russell Wilson or his personal staff.

The airplane high-knees, the sideline outbursts, the sad casino picture, the allegations that Russ not only has his own office, but also his OWN PARKING SPACE?!

I can go on and on and on.

Anyway, you can scratch one thing off the list, and that’s personal coaches. They’re all gone, now. My guess is the office and parking spot aren’t far behind.

Remember all the drama back in the day between Tom Brady, personal trainer Alex Guerrero and Bill Belichick?

Yeah, Sean Payton ain’t doing that. And Russell Wilson certainly ain’t Tom Brady.

Get in line, Mr. Unlimited!