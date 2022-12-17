Sad Russell Wilson Gambles The Night Away In Most Relatable Picture Ever

Russell Wilson is down BAD on his luck right now.

Incredible footage has been making the rounds on social media since about midnight, allegedly showing Mr. Unlimited in the most vulnerable – and relatable – state we’ve ever seen him in.

I say allegedly ONLY because I feel like that’s an extra layer of fake protection on the off chance this cat isn’t Russell Wilson.

That being said, this cat is DEFINITELY Russell Wilson, and it’s maybe my new favorite Russell Wilson moment.

When you know you’re not playing Sunday. (My guy looks immaculate.) pic.twitter.com/SjZFq7SZJh — Jon Ewing (@jontewing) December 17, 2022

Russell Wilson stinks at quarterback, tries hand at gambling

My God. Everything about this is perfect. It’s Russ’s Mona Lisa, and it’s the first time all year that I’ve actually liked him.

Seriously, Wilson has become intolerable in Denver. The ‘Let’s Ride’ stuff is unbearable, the Subway commercials – It’s Spiiiiiiiiiiicy – were so bad they took his dumb sandwich off the menu, and the airplane aerobics were the most obnoxious thing I’ve ever heard of.

On top of all that, the Broncos have been horrible, the offense has been unwatchable, and Wilson looked more washed than Tom Brady.

Add in the fact that our man got his eggs scrambled last week and won’t play Sunday, and you get the above picture.

Russell Wilson has been unbearable this season.

Just defeated, in every single way.

Russ looks like I do at around 7 p.m. every single Sunday from Labor Day through Christmas. Nowhere to go, nothing else to do after all six of my parlays and three teasers fail to hit and my account is down to $3.50.

Side note: Have to put whatever money you have left on the Sunday night ‘first TD scorer’ and pray like hell, right?

Anyway, my point here is that if this is Russell Wilson (it is), he’s finally winning me back over. None of the BS shtick, none of the ‘Mr. Unlimited’ stuff, no stupid videos/pictures with Ciara (don’t get me started on her). Just depressed, gambling, vulnerable, miserable Russell Wilson.

That’s my #QB1.