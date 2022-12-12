Russell Wilson Knocked Out Of Game As Denver Broncos Season Gets Worse

It’s obviously not Russell Wilson’s year with the Denver Broncos and Sunday is the latest sign of that.

Wilson left the game against the Kansas City Chiefs with a concussion, the Denver Broncos just confirmed. It was not a surprise because Wilson banged his head on the grass field at Empower Field as he scrambled in the second half.

Wilson was immediately removed to be evaluated for the concussion.

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett commented on the injury following the team’s loss, which eliminated them from the postseason for the 7th consecutive season.

“He was using his legs a lot,” Hackett noted. “He ended up getting the concussion. I think our medical team did a great job getting him in here and he’s in the concussion protocol now. So we’ll go through that step by step process and do it the right way, but he was playing really well.”

With this video, hard to justify a return. pic.twitter.com/EZp5UfP78w — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) December 11, 2022

And afterward, it was quite clear there was reason for keeping Wilson on the sideline.

Russell Wilson Tough Season Gets Worse

But the sad part for Wilson is he was having his best game of the season.

The Broncos lost the game to the Chiefs, 34-28 and we all know Wilson has struggled so far this season. He’s had the worst season of his entire NFL career.

But against the Chiefs, Wilson had thrown 3 TD passes with 1 interception. He had completed 23 of 36 passes for 247 yards for a 100.1 quarterback rating.

Wilson came into the game with 8 TD passes and 5 interceptions while the Broncos lost 10 of their 13 games prior to Sunday.

Follow on Twitter: @ArmandoSalguero