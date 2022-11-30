Ciara Throws Russell Wilson A Birthday Party, Only Half Of The Broncos Reportedly Show Up

The Denver Broncos are 3-8 on the season and have become the laughingstock of the NFL. To add to the dumpster fire that is the current state of the franchise, Russell Wilson’s teammates seem to be over his over-the-top persona.

Rumors have been swirling for weeks now that Wilson has lost the locker room in Denver. And if this latest report is indeed true, the Broncos are doomed.

The Sad Russell Wilson Birthday Party

According to Denver 9News reporter Mike Klis, Wilson’s wife, Ciara, threw the quarterback a birthday party on Tuesday night but only “about half the team was there.”

There’s been some gossip about Russell Wilson’s standing in locker room. Here’s some context. Per source Wilson’s wife Ciara thru him a birthday party last night and “it looked like about half the team was there.” On player’s day off. Why do people have to be so hurtful? #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) November 30, 2022

If this doesn’t confirm that Wilson has lost the respect of his teammates, I’m not sure anything else ever will.

Professional athletes don’t miss out on parties, especially parties thrown by Ciara on their one day off of the week. It’s a safe bet that Wilson’s birthday party was way over the top, so for half his team to reportedly say ‘nah, I’m good’ is alarming.

The report of Wilson’s disastrous birthday party comes on the heels of NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reporting that the QB has lost some teammates as well.

“One of the things that I’ve consistently heard about it is Nathaniel Hackett, for everything that has gone wrong, and everything that people are saying about his job right now, he has not lost that locker room,” Pelissero reported.

“Russ has lost some people around that team. He has lost some people in that locker room.”

Wilson and the Broncos get to play visitor to a frustrated Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. A loss on Sunday would be Denver’s fourth straight and only add fuel to the very ugly fire.