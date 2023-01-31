Denver Broncos Closing In On Landing Sean Payton As Their Next Head Coach

Videos by OutKick

Sean Payton is the Denver Broncos choice to be their next head coach. While the sides have a basic understanding on a contract, the negotiations on that continue, a source told OutKick on Tuesday.

There are still final details to iron out on the deal but it is believed Payton will be one of the highest paid coaches in the NFL, if not the highest, the source said.

This has been two-pronged negotiation for the Broncos.

Sean Payton is close to becoming the Broncos next head coach. (Getty Images)

They obviously had to identify Payton as their top choice out of eight candidates and that included picking him over Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, who interviewed twice with the club, including once in person.

That’s done. Payton is the team’s choice.

Then came the negotiation part.

Because Payton is still under contract to the New Orleans Saints that was a bit more complex than most coach deals. Because the Broncos had to negotiate for the right to sign Payton.

The Broncos have indeed acquired Payton in trade.

That part with the Saints is already agreed upon, according to a league source.

The compensation to New Orleans is a first-round pick in the April draft and a second-round pick in 2024. The Saints will return to the Broncos a 2024 third-round pick.

Follow on Twitter: @ArmandoSalguero