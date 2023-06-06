Kendrick Perkins Contradicts Himself, Says NBA Media Should Be Praising Nikola Jokic

Videos by OutKick

ESPN-NBA commentator Kendrick Perkins doesn’t know where the hell he stands on Nuggets star Nikola Jokic.

From one corner of his mouth, Perkins is praising Jokic’s play. From the other, he’s badmouthing support for Jokic.

One day, Perkins calls white NBA MVP voters racist for picking the Serbian over Joel Embiid.

On other days, Perkins flips his stance and starts to preach that the NBA media is not giving Jokic enough attention …

… so which one is it?

Kendrick Perkins Criticizes NBA Media For Faults He’s Committed Himself

After a strong two-game start to the NBA Finals, Jokic is making believers out of anyone watching the championship series.

Speaking with Pat McAfee on Monday, Perkins said the media is responsible for making Nikola Jokic an overlooked talent in the NBA.

"Nikola Jokić is the most skilled center to ever touch the damn basketball" @KendrickPerkins #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/MVfoPDYfCJ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 5, 2023

“We are to blame. And that’s us as the media, us at the network, ESPN because we should do a better job of promoting and marketing him,” Perkins said.

Perkins added, “And he should be on television because if you want to show someone how to play basketball the correct way, you’ve got to show them Jokic. When you’re talking about IQ, when you’re talking about straight skill, Jokic is a guy that you’re supposed to be watching.

“We shouldn’t have to be waiting for the NBA Finals to be able to appreciate Jokic [and the Nuggets]. Like, we gotta do a better job of actually marketing him. Less talk about the Lakers and LeBron James and Jayson Tatum and more talk about Jokic.”

Jokic Deserved MVP Over Embiid

Despite losing to the Miami Heat in Game 2, Jokic shot nearly 60 percent and logged 41 points, adding four assists.

“Analysts” like Perkins look to narratives for their evaluations and, consequently, snubbed Jokic of his third MVP award.

NBA writers and media members clearly didn’t want Jokic to win a third-straight MVP award. They even alluded to his favorable in-season MVP odds as a potential sign of white privilege. Perkins saw the MVP races as a White vs. Black issue and picked a side.

The media is seemingly regretting their criticisms of Jokic as he continues to prove himself as a top-three player in the NBA.

Joel Embiid might have had a case to be the regular-season MVP; ultimately, he wouldn’t have received the award without the media’s help.

A real fan would tell you that while Embiid enjoyed a dominant 2022-23 campaign; however, Jokic was the all-around superior difference-maker for his team.

There’s no way the Nuggets make it to the NBA Finals without a player of Jokic’s caliber.

