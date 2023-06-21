Victor Wembanyama Palming A Baseball Is Shocking; Yankees First Pitch Might Be Even Worse

Videos by OutKick
French basketball sensation Victor Wembanyama makes zero sense as a physical specimen.
If you gave Ridley Scott’s Xenomorph the ability to shoot from beyond the 3-point line and the ball-handling skills of a college point guard, you end up with the projected first overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft (scheduled for Thursday in New York).
Wembanyama is an anomaly, in the best sense.
The Sleek Freak can seemingly do it all. Except deliver a pitch.
To showcase just how otherworldly this guy is, the 7-foot-4 Wembanyama posted an Instagram story of himself holding an average baseball. And the ball looked more like a clementine in Wembanyama’s hands …
Check Out Wembanyama:
Appearing in NY for the Yankees and Marines game on Tuesday, Wembanyama dished the ceremonial first pitch.
Let’s just say he was built for basketball.
On the bright side, Wembanyama’s still a superb athlete. Wemby can also make a men’s regulation basketball look like a children’s toy.
The San Antonio Spurs — projected to pick first — are going to love this guy.
Wembanyama has been compared to rookies like LeBron James in terms of the Day 1 impact they offer leading up to the NBA Draft.
