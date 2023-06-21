Victor Wembanyama Palming A Baseball Is Shocking; Yankees First Pitch Might Be Even Worse

Videos by OutKick

French basketball sensation Victor Wembanyama makes zero sense as a physical specimen.

If you gave Ridley Scott’s Xenomorph the ability to shoot from beyond the 3-point line and the ball-handling skills of a college point guard, you end up with the projected first overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft (scheduled for Thursday in New York).

Wembanyama is an anomaly, in the best sense.

The Sleek Freak can seemingly do it all. Except deliver a pitch.

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 20: NBA Draft Prospect, Victor Wembanyama throws the first pitch before the game between the Seattle Mariners and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on June 20, 2023, in New York, New York. (Photo by New York Yankees/Getty Images)

To showcase just how otherworldly this guy is, the 7-foot-4 Wembanyama posted an Instagram story of himself holding an average baseball. And the ball looked more like a clementine in Wembanyama’s hands …

Check Out Wembanyama:

Appearing in NY for the Yankees and Marines game on Tuesday, Wembanyama dished the ceremonial first pitch.

Let’s just say he was built for basketball.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 20: Victor Wembanyama, projected first round pick in the 2023 NBA draft, tosses the ball to fans in the crowd after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the game between the Seattle Mariners and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on June 17, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 20: Victor Wembanyama, projected first round pick in the 2023 NBA draft, prepares to throw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the game between the Seattle Mariners and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on June 17, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

On the bright side, Wembanyama’s still a superb athlete. Wemby can also make a men’s regulation basketball look like a children’s toy.

The San Antonio Spurs — projected to pick first — are going to love this guy.

Wembanyama has been compared to rookies like LeBron James in terms of the Day 1 impact they offer leading up to the NBA Draft.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – JUNE 19: Draft Prospect Victor Wembanyama arrives at Newark Liberty International Airport on June 19th, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)