Victor Wembanyama And Travis Scott Photo Seems Like Optical Illusion

Rapper Travis Scott wanted to press the flesh with French pro hoopster and projected No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Victor Wembanyama.

Whoever was taking the picture better have been making damn sure they held the camera in portrait as opposed to landscape.

No. Scott was not standing several feet behind Wembanyama for some kind of forced perspective effect. That’s just what it looks like when a 7-foot-3 human being stands next to a human being.

However — and he may not want this getting out — the height disparity is slightly exaggerated by the fact that Scott is 5-foot-6.

That’s a touch on the short side and makes the images of him and Wembanyama look even more insane. Clearly, Travis Scott isn’t insecure about his height, otherwise, he wouldn’t get a picture with a dude who has to duck when entering most rooms and cram himself onto airplanes.

Wembanyama is currently playing for Metropolitans 92 of Betclic Élite, the top professional hoops league in his native France.

This season, the highly-touted 18-year-old is averaging just over 30 minutes a game and scoring at a 22-point-per-game clip.

According to ESPN, the big man’s “fluidity, perimeter skill, shot-blocking instincts and feel for the game” are all qualities that have sealed his spot atop the draft board.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle