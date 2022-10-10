Victor Wembanyama Has To Cram Himself Into Airline Seat

Life gets a little more complicated when you’re a highly-touted 7-foot-4 NBA prospect. Just ask Victor Wembanyama – even flying becomes an adventure.

Wembanyama is expected to top the draft board at the 2023 NBA Draft, and he recently shared a picture of himself on a plane.

A look at how 7’ 4” Victor Wembanyama fits on a Delta Airlines flight 😨 pic.twitter.com/pCEG4SJUPu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 9, 2022

That does not look comfortable.

Hey, it could be much, much worse. That looks to be one of those first-class pods. That would give Wembanyama a little more room to stretch out his 8-foot wingspan than a regular seat would.

You’ve got to think that economy seats are a no go for Wembanyama, even if he wants to save a few euros. Fellow passengers appreciate him shelling out a little more for first class.

Can you imagine boarding a plane and realizing you’re next to the 7-foot-4 NBA center? You’d immediately start looking for hidden cameras assuming you’re being punk’d.

It seems like Wembanyama was on his way back to his native France where he plays for Metropolitans 92. He had just been in the States for a game against the G League Ignite which helped boost his draft stock.

As if he needed it.

One anonymous NBA exec told The Ringer, “He’s not a franchise-altering talent. He’s a league-altering talent.”

That’s high praise.

Maybe with the amount of money likely to come his way once signs an NBA deal, he’ll be able to fly private.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle