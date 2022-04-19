WATCH: Timberwolves’ D’Angelo Russell Hits Best 3-Pointer Of The Playoffs (So Far)

Game 1’s upset win by the Minnesota Timberwolves proved that the seventh-seeded underdog came to play, and potentially upset the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies.

Helping lead Minnesota’s charge is guard D’Angelo Russell, who managed to pull off the most insane three-point shot of the NBA postseason (so far) during Tuesday night’s Game 2 matchup.

Early in the first quarter, Russell was met by Memphis’ Dillon Brooks on the wing. Russell dribbled toward the top of the key, felt some contact and hurled a three-point shot over Brooks, which went in.

D’Angelo Russell matrix three point shot in Timberwolves vs Grizzlies

pic.twitter.com/4Lv7oZSY1R — FrenzyNBA (@frenzynba) April 20, 2022

Russell and company were hoping to build an early momentum from the highlight-worthy moment, but an offensive slump ensued for the Timberwolves.

Minnesota was down 11 heading into halftime. All five starters remained in single digits in scoring halfway through the third quarter, including former first-overall pick, Anthony Edwards.

Ja Morant and the Grizzlies look to tie the series up at 1-1.

