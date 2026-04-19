Nike Forced To Remove Running Ad In Boston For 'Pace Shaming'

Okay, so we are just making up words now, huh?

If you need a quick summation of what it's like to be living in the year 2026, boy, do I have a story for you.

Nike recently put up a sign ahead of the Boston Marathon on Newberry Street that may have seemed innocuous to anyone with a brain.

However, you would be wise to remind yourself these are stupid times we are living in.

Take a look at exactly what the sign said and figure out for yourself why people are so offended.

"Runners welcome. Walkers tolerated."

Clever and cute. Or, so I thought.

Nike reportedly received major backlash for "pace shaming," and were forced to take it down and issue an apology.

Okay, so we are just making up words now, huh?

"Pace shaming?" We are seriously living in some of the softest times imaginable.

Also, "major backlash?" How many people complained about this freaking sign to where a company like Nike felt compelled to take it down?

Then again, this is Nike we are talking about.

The same company who was allegedly involved in funding a study related to youth transgender athletes, so of course they're not exactly playing with a full deck here.

Regardless, I have a hard time believing more than two or three people bitched and moaned about this sign, and I'm sure all three of them have never seen the inside of a gym, let alone run a marathon.

Nike is getting crushed on every corner of the internet, so I'm guessing the backlash they're receiving from taking the sign down is far greater than any they received from the sign initially.

With how bad the obesity epidemic has gotten in this country, I think we could use a "pace shamer" or two.

This is just another example of a very vocal minority getting their way while the rest of us normies stand around and scratch our heads, wondering how the slope got so damn slippery.

Nike bowing to the woke mob is nothing new, but it doesn't get any less disheartening.

Now, if you'll excuse me, I need to go "pace shame" my two-year-old son, because that baby weight doesn't seem to be going anywhere (I kid, I kid).