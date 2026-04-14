OutKick 2026 Mock Draft 2.0: Full First Round Picks And Multiple Projected Trades

With less than two weeks before the 2026 NFL Draft kicks off on April 23 in Pittsburgh, it’s time to update the OutKick mock draft!

1. Las Vegas Raiders – Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

The Raiders have tried to fill the Derek Carr-sized void at quarterback since they let the veteran quarterback walk after the 2022 NFL season. Rather than invest in the position through a high pick in the draft, the team has tried to patch the hole with several veterans (including Jimmy Garoppolo, Gardner Minshew, Geno Smith) and 2023 fourth-round pick Aidan O'Connell. None of them worked.

There are some rumblings that Mendoza might not go No. 1 overall, particularly when it was revealed that the Heisman Trophy and National Championship-winning quarterback wouldn't attend the draft in Pittsburgh. But attending the draft is becoming less and less common for players and I don't buy into that idea at all. Part of having the top pick isn't just about picking the right guy, but about winning the PR campaign. Teams want fans to be happy and Mendoza is the safest pick at the top of the board. There's just no way, in my opinion, that the Raiders don't select Mendoza.

2. New York Jets – David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

Obviously, the Jets need a long-term answer at quarterback, even after trading for veteran Geno Smith, but it just doesn't make sense to take one at No. 2 with Mendoza off the board. New York would be wise to try and trade out of this spot, but the Jets might not find a dance partner. If they stay here, it makes the most sense to give head coach Aaron Glenn, a defensive-minded coach, a pass rusher who can disrupt the game.

New York had the second-fewest sacks in the NFL last year (25) and didn't force a single interception (which is often a rebuke of the pass rush more than it is of the secondary). According to Pro Football Reference, the Jets ranked dead-last in the NFL in pressure percentage (15 percent).

3. Arizona Cardinals – Arvell Reese, LB/EDGE, Ohio State

The Cardinals are another team that needs a quarterback, with the franchise having moved on from Kyler Murray. But in the same vein as the Jets, that guy doesn't exist at the top of the board and the Cardinals also desperately need to improve on their awful pass rush (tied for third-fewest sacks in the NFL).

4. Tennessee Titans – Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

The Titans need a lot of help on both sides of the ball, and they should use this pick on a premium position. But I don't think they will. Titans fans miss Derrick Henry, and it's easy to envision a scenario where they see Love becoming the focal point of a functioning offense (something the team really hasn't had since Henry) that helps take some of the stress off Cam Ward in his second season as the starting quarterback.

5. New York Giants – Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

The Giants have their quarterback in Jaxson Dart and two other stars on offense: Cam Skattebo and Malik Nabers. All three dealt with injuries last season and the team needs better luck in the health department to have a chance to compete. One way to help the overall health of its offensive players is to bolster the offensive line. Although it won't help on injuries Dart suffers while he's running all over the field, cleaner pockets mean less scrambling and less scrambling means less injury opportunity for the team's franchise passer.

6. Cleveland Browns – Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

No matter who Cleveland decides to roll with at quarterback in 2026, the team has to give him some weapons. The fit with Tate is too perfect. He played at Ohio State, roughly a 2-hour drive from Cleveland. Although the Browns don't usually spend high draft picks on receivers (they've only taken one first-round wide receiver since 2006, Corey Coleman in 2015), now is the time to make the move.

7. Washington Commanders – Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

No team allowed more yards to opposing offenses than the Washington Commanders in 2025, so they have to address their defensive issues. The modern NFL requires linebackers who can stop the run, cover receivers and rush the passer. It's a lot to ask, but Styles has the profile to eventually fill that role.

MOCK TRADE: Cowboys receive: No. 8, Saints receive: No. 12 + 2026 3rd-round pick

8. Dallas Cowboys (mock trade with Saints) – Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

Perhaps no team needs to address its defensive woes as much as the Dallas Cowboys (except, maybe, the Cincinnati Bengals). No team allowed more points or passing yards than the Cowboys in 2025. The unit needs more than just cornerback help, but it's a good place to start. They moved on from Trevon Diggs in December and DaRon Bland is coming off a second foot surgery. Why make a trade here? Because Dallas has a chance to grab the top cornerback in the draft, and he's likely not going to fall to No. 12.

MOCK TRADE: Rams receive: No. 9, Chiefs receive: No. 13 (via Falcons) + 2026 3rd-round pick

9. Los Angeles Rams (mock trade with Chiefs) – Makai Lemon, WR, USC

The Rams already made one trade with the Chiefs this offseason to acquire cornerback Trent McDuffie, so why not make another one? We already know the Rams have no problem shipping off picks to improve the roster now, and it's easy to envision them wanting to slide inside the Top 10. Matthew Stafford isn't getting any younger, so the team is going to go all-in to make a push to win one more Super Bowl before he retires.

There are rumors about a potential Davante Adams trade, and we'll project the Rams to give Puka Nacua some help on the other side by grabbing Lemon, who is from Southern California and went to USC, as a legitimate No. 2 in what figures to be another high-powered Rams offense.

10. Cincinnati Bengals – Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

As mentioned in the Cowboys blurb, the Bengals had an abysmal defense in 2025. The team has desperately missed Jessie Bates since letting him walk in free agency after the 2022 season. Downs is the type of player that can step in and immediately captain a defense. And if there's one thing Cincinnati needs, it's a defensive captain. That unit was basically a sieve last year (and the year before), and having an elite backend defender can help make up for a lot of mistakes. Plus, Downs is an in-state kid who played at Ohio State.

11. Miami Dolphins – Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

The Dolphins traded Jalen Ramsey to the Steelers prior to the 2025 season and the secondary definitely missed him. Veteran Rasul Douglas led the team with just two interceptions as Miami struggled to take the ball away from opponents. Playing in a division with Josh Allen and Drake Maye, the Dolphins need a lockdown corner to take away half the field. The team is entering a full rebuild, but no team can ever have enough good, young corners. McCoy won't turn 21 until August, so he's very young and will have time to develop for what should be a bad Dolphins team in 2026.

12. New Orleans Saints (mock trade with Cowboys) – Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

The Saints are talking with Chris Olave about a potential contract extension, but there's no guarantee. Olave struggled with concussions throughout his career (he has suffered at least four) and New Orleans might decide it's not a great idea to commit $35 million/season to a guy who might be one big hit away from retirement. Tyson could immediately slot in across from Olave in 2026 to give second-year quarterback Tyler Shough a dynamic wide receiver duo and Tyson could take over the alpha role in 2027 should the Saints decline to sign Olave long-term.

13. Kansas City Chiefs (mock trade with Rams/via Falcons) – Spencer Fano, OL, Utah

The Chiefs' offensive line was a disaster in 2025, and it led to the worst season of Patrick Mahomes' career. The team is mercifully moving on from penalty machine Jawaan Taylor, and the team has to protect Mahomes (who is coming off a torn ACL). Even with a projected trade down, the Chiefs can still get Fano, the second-best offensive-line prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft. It would be a massive win for Kansas City if they can get additional draft capital via trade and still grab a difference-making offensive lineman.

14. Baltimore Ravens – Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami (Fla.)

The Ravens tried to trade this pick for Maxx Crosby, but ultimately pulled out of the deal citing medical concerns. In this mock, Bain suffers a slight fall down the draft board after reports surfaced that he was driving during a 2024 car crash that took the life of a young woman. Although Bain was only cited for careless driving and the citation was dropped, it could affect his draft stock. That being said, I don't know how the Ravens could pass up his talent in this spot, especially after failing to acquire Crosby.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami (Fla.)

It's not often you see two players from the same school who play the same position being drafted back-to-back, but that's how the board shaped up in this mock draft. The Bucs were middle of the pack in sacks in 2025, but were one of just seven teams with a pressure rate under 20 percent. They need to do a better job getting after opposing quarterbacks and Mesidor is the best option on the board.

16. Pittsburgh Steelers (mock trade with Jets/via Colts) – Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

We mocked the Steelers to make this trade and draft Simpson in our first mock draft, and we're sticking with it. It seemed interesting that Simpson accepted an invitation to attend the NFL Draft, so maybe he and his team know something. That something could be that the Steelers, the host of the draft, are planning to make a big move and take the former Alabama quarterback. That would create an incredible moment for Pittsburgh, as fans in attendance would go nuts. Remember, part of winning draft night is about winning the PR battle. This accomplishes that while also giving new head coach Mike McCarthy a QB.

17. Detroit Lions – Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

Detroit took a big step back last season, failing to make the playoffs. Part of the reason was the struggles on the offensive line. Jared Goff took 37 sacks in 2025, the most in a single season in his career, and posted the worst passing success rate of his four seasons in Detroit. The team has to upgrade its offensive line to complement three-time All-Pro left tackle Penei Sewell.

18. Minnesota Vikings – Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

Like the Lions, the Vikings were a huge disappointment in the NFC North. They don't seem sold on quarterback J.J. McCarthy and added veteran Kyler Murray. It's unlikely the team would use the draft to add another first-round quarterback, and quite frankly, the offense should improve with even average quarterback play. That's why it makes sense for the team to use this selection to improve its defense.

19. Carolina Panthers – Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

Sadiq is a potential matchup nightmare and pairs well with Rookie of the Year wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan to give Bryce Young two massive weapons in the passing game. Other than McMillan, no other Panthers pass catcher had at least 400 yards receiving and the team's best tight end, Tommy Tremble, had just 249 yards. Sadiq adds depth to the passing game that desperately needs it.

20. Dallas Cowboys (via Packers) – Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

The Cowboys' defense was so bad last year, they should look to use both first round picks to help. They made the decision to trade Micah Parsons, which is why they have this pick, so it makes sense to use it on a Parsons replacement. There are scenarios where Jerry Jones falls in love with a flashy offensive weapon instead of making the sensible move, but Dallas has been making those mistakes for years. It's time to start being smart on draft night.

21. New York Jets (mock trade with Pittsburgh) – Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

The Jets picked up an extra first-round selection this year after trading Sauce Gardner to the Colts, and it would behoove the team to use that extra pick to slide down and acquire more draft capital. That's what we project here, with New York dropping just outside the Top 20 and still landing a running mate for Garrett Wilson on the outside. The Jets have been losers for so long that I like the team to add a player like Cooper, who knows what it takes to win. If he can help Indiana win a National Championship, maybe he can help the Jets make the playoffs.

22. Los Angeles Chargers – Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

Justin Herbert played some incredible football despite being sacked 54 times in 2025, which was one fewer than Cam Ward and Geno Smith, who tied for the league lead. So, yeah, the team needs to keep its franchise quarterback upright. If Proctor falls to them at No. 22, that would be an ideal scenario for LA.

23. Philadelphia Eagles – Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

The Eagles took a bit of a step back in 2025 and much of it had to do with the offensive line not performing as well as it had the past few seasons (losing Jason Kelce didn't help). Philadelphia is a team that likes to control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball and that has served the Eagles well for many years. That's why it makes sense for them to go out and get an offensive lineman (if they don't trade this pick for more capital).

24. Cleveland Browns (via Jaguars) – Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

The Browns need a lot of help on both sides of the ball, but after grabbing a wide receiver with their first pick, it's time to turn their attention to defense. The team could use a tone-setter in the middle of the defensive line and Woods fits that bill.

25. Chicago Bears – Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

The run on offensive line continues because arguably no team needs more help up front than the Bears. Caleb Williams took a meaningful step forward in his sophomore NFL season, but if the team wants him to keep improving, it has to invest in the offensive line to protect him. Iheanachor is the type of player that can help stabilize an entire unit.

26. Buffalo Bills – Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

Buffalo addressed its major offensive need by trading for receiver D.J. Moore from the Bears, but the team still needs to get more pressure up front on the defensive side of the ball. After moving on from Von Miller prior to last season, the team tried another veteran, Joey Bosa. But Bosa only recorded five sacks in 15 games and remains a free agent. Howell can step in across from Greg Rousseau starting Week 1.

27. San Francisco 49ers – Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

Trent Williams has anchored the 49ers' offensive line for the past six seasons, but he's not getting any younger. The 17-year veteran turns 38 before the start of the 2026 season, so San Francisco needs to start looking for potential replacements. Plus, even if Williams stays healthy and continues to produce at a high level for the next season or two, Lomu can slide in at right tackle until the time comes.

28. Houston Texans – Olaivavega Ioane, OL, Penn State

C.J. Stroud hasn't been able to replicate the success he had in his rookie season, and a lot of that is because the offensive line hasn't done him any favors. The Texans have plenty of weapons, including two-time Pro Bowler Nico Collins, but they have to work to keep Stroud upright and throwing from clean pockets more often. Picking at 28 doesn't allow the Texans to get an elite offensive lineman, especially during a lengthy run at the position, but Ioane is a good blocker who should help the interior of the offensive line from day one.

29. Kansas City Chiefs (via Rams) – Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

The Chiefs traded McDuffie to the Rams, so it makes sense that they'd target a young, cheap cornerback with their second first-round pick. Steve Spagnuolo loves to blitz and to do that, he needs corners who can stick their man off the ball and not get beat deep quickly. Hood is very young (turned 21 in February), so he might need some time to develop. But he should also be able to get some key snaps as a rookie due to his great size (6'0", 195lbs) and speed (4.4 40-yard dash).

30. Miami Dolphins (via Broncos) – Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

The Dolphins should continue to focus their rebuild on the defensive side of the ball with young, talented players. McNeil-Warren just turned 22 in January, and he could potentially develop into a defensive captain, which is something the team is likely to need in the next few years. Plus, a safety who can help clean up mistakes on the backend of a young defense learning on the job will be very helpful.

31. New England Patriots – T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson

Pass rush is extremely important in the NFL, obviously, and the Patriots could use another pass rusher. They only sacked Sam Darnold once in the Super Bowl and failed to generate any turnovers. That's an area of need, so I'd expect the team to address that need with their only first round pick.

32. Seattle Seahawks – Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

If there's one position group from the Super Bowl champion Seahawks that could see a lot of turnover, it's cornerback. Josh Jobe and Riq Woolen are both potential free agents and the team probably can't afford to pay both of them (along with paying the "Super Bowl tax" on other players), so it makes the most sense to use the team's first round pick on a corner.

That’s it for our updated mock draft of the 2026 NFL Draft season! Have thoughts? Shoot me an email: dan.zaksheske@outkick.com or hit me on X: @RealDanZak.