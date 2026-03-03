Kyler Murray To Be Released By Cardinals And Hunt For New Team Begins

The Arizona Cardinals tried to trade Kyler Murray but apparently nobody would bite and so they have informed their quarterback he will be released by the start of the NFL's new year on March 11.

And the reason nobody wanted to trade for the No. 1 overall selection of the 2019 NFL draft despite attempts by the Cardinals?

His contract. It's toxic.

(More on that in a moment).

First a good-bye.

Kyler Murray: ‘Thank you’

Murray released a statement on social media:

"To everyone that supported me and showed kindness to my family and I during my time in AZ, from the bottom of my heart, thank you.

"I wanted nothing more than to be the one to end the 77-year drought for this organization. I am sorry I failed us. I wish this community and my brothers nothing but the best.

"I am no stranger to adversity. I am prepared for whatever’s next. I trust in God and my work ethic. I truly believe my best ball is in front of me, and I look forward to proving it. Godspeed."

Murray will become a free agent assuming he's released. We say assuming, because there's still a small, small, very small chance some team loses its mind and decides to trade for Murray. After all, some people believe in tooth fairies.

But assuming everyone holds fast, there should be teams interested:

New Team Possibilities For Murray

Perhaps the New York Jets who 1.) need a quarterback and 2.) have a head coach under significant pressure not to repeat the disaster of his first season when the club delivered a 3-14 season.

There's a chance the Los Angeles Rams might like Murray as a backup option. And Murray might like that program as a way of rehabilitating his reputation and career. Former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury is with the Rams as their assistant head coach.

And the club has 38-year-old Matthew Stafford as its starter.

The Minnesota Vikings have been open about wanting a quarterback competition that features incumbent J.J. McCarthy and a veteran. Perhaps that's the fit for Murray.

Murray won't be a costly addition as a free agent.

The Cardinals owe him $36.8 million guaranteed in 2026. So Murray can sign a deal for the minimum and be a boon to the salary cap in exchange for a chance to help a new club. It's what Russell Wilson did with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024.

Murray Injury History A Problem

The question you're asking yourself is why the Cardinals didn't simply keep Murray? After all, he's thrown 120 career TD passes to 60 interceptions and is a good dual-threat at quarterback.

Well, he's injured a lot. He's missed 21 games the past three seasons and was limited to only 5 games in 2025 because of a foot injury.

The Cardinals would owe Murray another $19.5 million in guarantees if he was on the roster on March 15.

New coach Mike LaFleur obviously wanted to start fresh. And that's exactly what will happen.