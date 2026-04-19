Alix Earle Is Pole Dancing Her Way Through Some Internet Drama

I'm not for a second going to pretend like I know what is going on between influencer Alix Earle and podcast host Alex Cooper. The truth of the matter is I don't know any of the details.

All I do know is that there's some sort of online beef between the two, and, from the looks of it, the situation is somewhat serious. And if I'm being honest, the only reason I'm even considering it a serious matter is that TMZ did a "Who'd you rather?" of the two in their bikinis.

Those are usually only all for fun or to get in on choosing sides in a situation such as Alix and Alex find themselves in. Which, for the record, Alix Earle has a commanding 63 percent of the votes and there's a simple calculation my old man once explained to me that accounts for that.

I don’t know if that's a strictly bikini-based vote or not, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it was. I didn’t, nor do I plan to, take a look at the scoreboard as it relates to their reported feud.

Much like the drama itself, I'm not interested in that aspect of it either. We don’t need to look backwards and bring up the past or waste time pointing at scoreboards. We need solutions.

Could Pole Dancing Put An End To The Alix Earle And Alex Cooper Drama?

Alix herself may have unknowingly, although she is a brilliant businesswoman, come up with one while seemingly responding to the continued and unnecessary conflict.

On Sunday, she posted a video of herself pole dancing with a "Sorry been busy filming this week" caption. That, along with the competitive aspect of the "Who'd you rather?" gave me an idea.

If Alix and Alex can't or won't come together to put an end to this, perhaps a friendly head-to-head competition could bring this to a close without a complete scorching of the Earth.

I'm proposing each side retreats to their corner, spends an agreed-upon amount of time preparing, then competes in a winner-takes-all pole dancing competition to wrap this up.

Unconventional, I know. But it's out-of-the-box thinking that's sometimes needed to bring conflicts to a close. I'm wishing them both luck.