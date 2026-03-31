Alix Earle Launches New Business Venture In Her Underwear, Abby Hornacek Gets Suplexed & SNAKES!

Plus, what is LeAnn Rimes doing?

I am happy to report I'm alive and well. I survived my OUTLAST trail race (I outlasted, if you will) and lived to tell the tale.

I appreciate everyone who weighed in on my dilemma last week. In case you missed it, my Tennessee Volunteers' Sweet 16 game didn't tip off until 9:30 p.m. on Friday night. I had to be up at 5 a.m. Saturday for the race. So the question was: do I sacrifice my sleep to watch the Vols? Or do I go to bed so that I'm not in complete and utter misery on the trails?

Ultimately, I decided to do the responsible thing and go to bed at 9 p.m. But I recorded the game, turned my phone on airplane mode and watched it first thing in the morning while eating breakfast and getting ready for the race.

The fact that I avoided all spoilers was a miracle in itself.

The Vols won big, and I ran 18.6 miles like a champ. I was rewarded with a massive cheeseburger, a few post-race beers and a medal the size of my face.

Pretty dang good for someone who just decided to do this race in mid-January. And considering it had been 18 months since I last trained for a distance running event, I'd say I kicked its ass. Took no prisoners. Made it my b*tch.

Which is coincidentally what Michigan did to Tennessee the very next day.

At least half my weekend was successful.

Grab a beverage. It's Nightcaps time.

I can't believe I watched the ‘Anaconda’ movie.

Y'all remember the original "Anaconda," right? That 1997 cult classic horror-adventure film starring Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube, Jon Voight and the biggest danger noodle you've ever seen?

Well, they did a reboot starring Jack Black and Paul Rudd. I think it actually came out at the end of 2025, but this is not the sort of movie you spend money to see in a theater.

This is the first time I'm seeing the trailer. I'm awarding back points for seamlessly weaving in Sir Mix-a-Lot with the movie highlights.

But otherwise, this movie was exactly what you'd expect it to be. Utterly ridiculous.

If you're looking for something silly that your kids can watch and doesn't require any brainpower whatsoever, "Anaconda" is it.

It did lead me down a rabbit hole, though, researching actual anacondas. Of course, they aren't as big as the CGI one in the movie. But my goodness, they are big. In some cases, these suckers can grow longer than 20 feet and weigh more than 500 pounds!

Add this to a very long list of reasons you'll never find me in the Amazon Rainforest.

Although I do spend quite a bit of time in Florida. And they have their own massive nope ropes. Burmese pythons may not be as big as anacondas, but I have no interest in ever meeting one.

Horrific.

And while we're on the subject, you probably won't find me running trails in southern Africa, either.

I'll take my chances with the Tennessee copperheads. At least those can't squeeze me until my eyeballs pop.

Alix Earle Gets Naked To Promote Her New Skincare Line

It seems Alix Earle — famous for being famous — is attending the Sydney Sweeney school of product marketing. Because Alix stripped down to her skivvies (God, I sound like my grandma) to promote her new skincare line, which launched today.

OK, that last one was pretty funny.

It is an interesting tactic. If you're selling skincare, you're probably targeting female consumers.

Not to stereotype, of course. But as a husband-haver, it's my experience that a man's commitment to skincare goes about as far as a quick splash of Dial soap in the shower.

So if you're trying to sell face cream to women, it is a peculiar strategy to get naked in all your ads. I mean, she looks great — don't get me wrong. But Alix Earle's bare ass in a puddle of water does nothing to tell me what she's gonna do about crow's feet and sunspots, you know?

But — as they say in marketing 101 — if taking all your clothes off doesn't work, just climb to the top of the tallest skyscraper!

It worked for Alex Honnold.

Anyway, congrats to Alix on her fire nudes and best of luck on her latest business venture.

Side note: the Empire State Building stunt reminded me of this guy on TikTok who gives life advice from the top of a loud, windy lighthouse.

Thankfully for all of us, Paal decided not to post his nudes.

Has Anyone Heard Of A ‘Deep Jaw Release’?

No, it's not a sexual thing.

A jaw release (according to my extended Google research) is "a therapeutic technique — often using intraoral (inside-the-mouth) massage — designed to release intense tension, fascia, and stored emotions in the masseter muscles."

It's supposed to make you feel like a million bucks once it's done. But I'm hesitant. And you're about to see why.

Enter LeAnn Rimes.

Listen, I can't watch this kind of stuff. I have been to a chiropractor a handful of times when I've irritated my back after heavy deadlifts, but I hate it. I hate the sound of the pops. I hate the doctor person pressing all their weight down on my tiny body. And I hate that drop table.

And I refuse to let a chiropractor touch my neck.

If there are chiropractors reading this, you can go yell at me in my email inbox. But this stuff truly just gives me the heebie-jeebies.

In fact, when I saw Abby Hornacek get suplexed over the weekend, all I could think about was "SHE COULD HAVE BROKEN HER NECK."

To quote the great philosopher Randy Jackson, it's a no from me, dawg.

OutKick Outdoors: Protecting the Right To Fish & Hunt

A quick self-promotion, if you'll allow it. Although if you're an outdoorsman (or just someone who likes a good steak and shrimp cocktail), you might want to see this.

There are some nutcases in Oregon who are trying to ban everything from hunting to fishing to farming — even pest control. And while that sounds crazy and far-fetched, it's not. It's actually very close to being on the ballot this November.

MORE HERE: Oregon Ballot Measure Would Make Hunting, Fishing And Farming Illegal (Yes, Really)

So I sat down with Travis Thompson, the guy who helped get Florida's constitutional right to hunt and fish passed, to talk about why states are moving to protect these rights before they're under attack.

The full interview drops tomorrow, and you can find it on OutKick Outdoors.

Let's open the mailbag.

Last Week, ‘Reacher’ Laid The Smackdown On His Neighbor

I feel vindicated after police announced Alan Ritchson would not face charges for beating the ever-loving snot out of his male Karen neighbor, Ronnie.

Scott S. Writes: I call a male Karen-- a Brad.

Otis In Mobile Writes: A male Karen is called a "Neil" after Neil Young pulling all his music off Spotify because Joe Rogan had an opinion on vaccines. Fits the criteria: "Misinformed person overreacts to a situation they do not fully understand with the end result usually being more damaging to the Neil than the intended target."

As far as the situation with the motorcycles - You have a Hollywood liberal and a Brit. If the videos prove anything it's that they are both douches and both deserved an ass-kicking. What are either of them doing in Tennessee? Go back to your blue states.

Rick F. Is Not A Livvy Dunne Guy

Sorry, but this girl is trash. If she’s not half naked, nobody gives a damn about her. She dates famous people and is nothing more than New Jersey trailer trash. Her mom and sister are trashier than her.

It’s a constant. She shows her ass and dresses provocatively for attention. Really tired of seeing this tw*t.

Amber:

Look, the woman is cashing in on her looks while she can. She's made millions of dollars just for being attractive. It's a good gig if you can get it.

AZ Bears Guy Just Made Laundry Day So Much Easier

Someone in here last week spoke of duvet cover stuffing phobia. A guest of Rachael Ray's nailed the trick a few years ago in a two minute video.

Amber:

Someone send this to Paul Skenes pronto.

(Trigger warning: Livvy Dunne. Look away, Rick!)

Michael V. (Not Vick) Has Two Beautiful Doggos

Sarge 99# and baby sister Mabel 68# playing tug-o-war.

Mabel loves to bug her brother. Both are sweethearts and love their grand babies!!

Amber:

German Shepherds really are the way to my heart. Especially sable, working-line sheps that look like my Rocky.

You owe them both a hug and a nose boop from me, Michael.

📩 Email: amber.harding@outkick.com

Send your thoughts, stories, tips, rants and photos of your dog.

🐦 Twitter/X: @TheAmberHarding

📸 Instagram: @amberharding

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