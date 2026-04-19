The Miami Marlins May Actually, Legitimately Be Cursed

Nothing like taking 102 off the pinky to welcome you back to the Majors, huh kid?

You probably read that headline and thought to yourself, "Yeah, and the sky is blue. Where are you going with this?"

I realize the Miami Marlins aren't exactly the picture of a model MLB franchise, with their myriad firesales and crappy attendance numbers, but every once in a while, even when the team starts to show signs that they aren't completely destitute, a sign from God comes down and reminds their fans that they aren't meant to have any fun.

A couple of weeks ago, the Marlins sat at the top of the NL East with an 8-5 record, taking two of four games off of the Cincinnati Reds and could have even had a series win if not for a boneheaded pitching change courtesy of embattled manager Clayton McCullough.

They were the toast of the town.

MLB Network was devoting entire segments to talk about how dangerous, young, and talented this club was.

Hell, even I was getting in on the fun and double fisting the Kool-Aid.

Since that moment, the Marlins have dropped seven of their last eight games and look to be in complete free-fall mode.

But there was light at the end of the tunnel; a glimmer of hope in a sea of sewage.

The Marlins were set to get their best position player back in outfielder Kyle Stowers.

Stowers was going to be activated after starting the season on the injured list, and that meant the Fish were getting an All-Star and a home run machine back in the heart of their lineup.

And in his very first plate appearance back, rocking the Sunday throwback uniforms, this happened.

Oh, no! We suck again!

Nothing like taking 102 off the pinky to welcome you back to the Majors, huh kid?

Although Stowers eventually returned and even hit a double in his next plate appearance, I can't think of many other franchises that would see their franchise player come so close to another long term injury immediately after being taken off the IL.

The fans were just as miffed about the whole situation, taking to X to voice their concern while realizing this is just another day in the life of a Miami Marlins supporter.

Not many people know the torture that is being a Marlins fan, but I can assure you, nothing in life prepares you for it.

You don't even get disappointed, you just know something bad is going to happen and never get your hopes up in the first place.

It looks like Stowers will be fine, but I'm sure everyone has already moved on and prepared themselves for the next unfortunate series of events to unfold.

Rinse and repeat, Fish fanatics.