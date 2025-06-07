Here's A "Painful" Reminder Of How Bad The Miami Marlins Are

It's no secret the Miami Marlins are one of the perennial laughingstocks of Major League Baseball.

But just how bad are the Marlins?

Let me count the ways.

Starting with the historical numbers, the Miami Marlins (née Florida) franchise has been to the playoffs just four times in its 30-plus-year existence, and have won exactly ZERO division titles.

This year is more of the same for South Florida's redheaded stepchild, as the Fighting Fish sit in dead last in the NL East and are 2-8 in their last 10 games, which includes a sweep at the hands of the historically bad Colorado Rockies.

Then there was this hilarious visual, a wide shot of LoanDepot Park in Miami, where all 137 eager Marlins fans were in attendance to see their beloved ball club lose to the aforementioned Rockies.

But the latest "painful" reminder of just how laughably impotent this franchise has been comes in the form of this video from earlier today against the Tampa Bay Rays, a Florida baseball franchise that actually knows what the hell they're doing when it comes to consistently fielding competitive clubs.

Bullseye!

Poor bastard never saw it coming.

Tim Kurkjian once famously said that every night you go to a Major League ballpark, you are likely to witness something you've never seen before.

I am inclined to agree, but I'm not sure ol' Timmy had this in mind when he dropped those sage words of wisdom.

Growing up a Marlins fan my entire life - or as much of a fan as you can be when stuff like this keeps happening - I've seen multiple 100-loss seasons, fire sales that have jettisoned any and all homegrown talent, and attendance numbers that barely crack the low four-figures, so this doesn't even phase me.

It's basically the equivalent of someone who has been held for a decade in a CIA Black Site being sent to the drunk tank for a night; I was born in the darkness, molded by it!

With all eyes on Colorado's race to the bottom, it's easy to forget just how consistently awful the Marlins have been.

Well, here's your reminder.

You're welcome, America!