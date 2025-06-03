More People Were At The Supermarket Than Rockies-Marlins

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, which may have been more than the actual number of people in attendance at the Florida Marlins' LoanDepot Park on Monday night.

Shockingly pathetic new photos show a dismal crowd for Monday night's Colorado Rockies vs Miami Marlins game that resembled a high school baseball game, instead of a Major League outing. I kid you not, your local supermarket on a Saturday morning has more people in the aisles than those in the Miami stands last night.

TENS OF PEOPLE WERE IN MIAMI FOR OPENING PITCH

Photos quickly went viral on Monday night showing the absurdly small crowd throughout the first couple of innings, where the disparity between MLB GOATs like the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees, as well as massive payrolls that include teams like the New York Mets, was never more apparent. The Marlins currently have the lowest payroll in MLB, but at least they have twice the number of wins as Colorado!

First off, you had the Rockies heading into Monday's game looking for their 10th win of the season, while also having 50 losses. I don't think the Major League movie Cleveland Indians team was even that bad. Meanwhile, the Miami Marlins are 23-35 and stuck at the bottom of the National League East like a marlin trapped in a fisherman's net. (I use the sad example because both are, indeed, sad).

Things are so bad for the Rockies that you literally have fans suing the team because of how bad they are.

ROCKIES WOULD END UP GETTING THEIR 10TH WIN OF SEASON!

Second, you have the Marlins as a primary example of either an ignorantly inept franchise that has no idea what they're doing (which could be true) or the fact that the system is stacked against them and a handful of other teams that simply can't get better no matter what they do. Since 2012, the Marlins' annual attendance has been in the BOTTOM FIVE of the league every single year! You'd think there'd be enough class trips or summer camps to at least help out, but the truth is, you can't even give away these tickets.

Maybe that's why the Marlins announced they were looking for anyone who thought they were good at baseball (Softball dads, I see your eyes lighting up!) to try out for their newly announced "Practice Squad."

In the end, those that were in attendance, which the ball club says was 5,894 (Sure, Jan), got to see the Rockies get their monumental 10th win of the season - and it only took them until June 2nd to do so! The Rockies, by the way, are on their way to having the worst record in the history of the modern game of MLB, which began in 1901.

By the way, in order to finish the season at .500, the Rockies would need to go 71-31 the rest of the way.

Are we heading towards an inevitable MLB work stoppage or strike when the Collective Bargaining Agreement is up in 2026? Some think so, and teams like the Rockies, Marlins, whatever the Athletics are, Royals and more are doing their best to make that case.

I'm not a big Canada guy (love the people, can't stand their leaders), but the Montreal Expos deserved better than this!

