Miami Marlins Organization Creating Practice Squad

Just when you thought that your dream of playing in the big leagues was done, the Miami Marlins are here to give your baseball career a second life!

On Thursday, Fox Sports Florida's Andy Slater revealed a Marlins promotional graphic that announced that the team will be creating the first-ever practice squad where those that make the cut will be asked to be available for 10-15 home games when the team's Single-A affiliate, the Jupiter Hammerheads, are in town. The news was also confirmed by MLB.com's Kyle Glaser. (OutKick has also reached out to the Miami Marlins to confirm but is still awaiting a response).

In the coming days, players will be able to try out for the practice squad. Those making it will be paid $150 per day, and given "an opportunity to gain exposure to professional players and coaches, enhance your understanding of high-level training tactics, and receive performance data on your practice sessions when applicable."

PRACTICE SQUAD WILL PLAY AGAINST MARLINS SINGLE-A TEAM

That sound you hear is men's softball players shouting a resounding, "VICTORY!" as they sprint to their laptops to sign up for the upcoming tryouts.

Although the official promotional release says that the Marlins organization is looking for "former collegiate and former professional baseball players," there's nothing that says that you can't show up in your old Varsity jacket and let the ol' arm rip a few pitches (and ligaments)!

MARLINS ARE BELIEVED TO BE FIRST TEAM TO FIELD A PRACTICE SQUAD

Last season, the Marlins finished 62-100 and at the bottom of the National League East, so who knows, maybe this is a way to skirt around their typical scouting system to uncover some new talent?

Social media, of course, has had plenty of fun with this one on the Marlins' behalf.

"Isn't this just called the minor leagues," one social user asked. Others said that they may have to dust off the cleats, start stretching and oiling the glove to try out. Heck, why not?

What's great about this is that you just know that someone is going to come in and wow the competition, impress the Marlins, go super viral and be brought up to the Majors. It's bound to happen, especially for a struggling Miami team that is looking for a spark.

From the streets to the suites - baseball style! Good luck everybody!

WILL YOU BE TRYING OUT FOR THE MARLINS PRACTICE SQUAD? TWEET ME: @THEGUNZSHOW

