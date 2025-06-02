Colorado Rockies Reach 10th Win of the Season - In June

The Colorado Rockies reached their 10th win of the season on Monday, which was also the second day of June. And it took a miserable Miami Marlins loss, 6-4, to help the Rockies finally cross double digits and start piling up wins, which they struggle mightily to do.

"Starting the week with a dub!" the Rockies’ social admin posted.

The Rockies owed their win to Hunter Goodman's two homers, which snapped Colorado's eight-game win streak.

From the looks of the loanDepot Park seats, only a handful of fans showed up to watch the Marlins try to avoid humiliation at the hands of the Rockies.

While still 10-50, the Rockies are on pace to win every game this month, which is shaky optimism but true nonetheless.

It’s been a while since the Rockies have done anything notable. They haven’t been to the postseason since 2018. Last season’s 61-101 result didn’t have many highlights outside a defensive gem of a game against the reigning champ Rangers. It’s tough up there in the Rockies.

Some sites are going to bemoan that the Colorado Rockies have a measly 10 wins on the season and that it took them until June 2 to reach that total. But, hey, it’s a great achievement by arguably one of the worst teams ever in Major League Baseball, which warrants some celebration.

This year’s Rockies make the 2024 White Sox team, which went 41-121, look like All-Stars by comparison. And if the Rockies were to finish with less than 30 wins, well, they’d be the first team to do so after the year 1900.

Still, you don’t reach a projected 27-135 season record without first reaching 10 dubs, so congrats to the victorious Colorado Rockies!

It’ll be a pleasant Tuesday morning for Rockies Nation.

