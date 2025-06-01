Rockies Hit Record-Setting Low While Getting Saddled With Their 50th Loss

How is it this possible to be this bad?

The Colorado Rockies must have done something awful in a prior life to deserve this kind of punishment.

As you may or may not know, the Rockies have been some kind of awful in 2025. Nearly from Jump Street, they were on pace to break the 2024 Chicago White Sox’s record losses for a 162-game season. They are losing games by three touchdowns . Above all, they have fans suing the team because they are so bad .

Rocky Mountain Low, amirite?

Somehow, it just gets worse.

The Rockies lost to the New York Mets, 5-3, on Sunday, and in doing so earned themselves the worst 60-game start in MLB history as they hit 50 losses before their 10th win, sitting 9-50 heading into Monday.

"But, wait," you might say, "they haven’t even played Game 60 yet!" It doesn’t matter. The Rockies could win their next game by a million runs, and they would still own the worst 60-game start ever.

Not even last year’s White Sox were this bad through 60 games. The last time some other team was close to being this bad, Henry Ford hadn't even invented the Model T.

What the heck? Beer sales have to be through the roof at Coors Field – if any fans are showing up to the games. The wildest stat that encapsulates this horrific start has to be that one of the Rockies’ starting pitchers has more losses this season than the team has wins.

But, hey, at least their City Connect uniforms are cool !

If you know a Rockies fan, you should reach out and see if they are doing okay. It’s not even June, and they’ve endured more disappointment in one season than most fan bases have in the past decade.