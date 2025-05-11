Rockies Own Themselves With Perfect Social Media Reaction After 21-0 Loss To Padres

The Colorado Rockies are bad, really bad, and on Saturday, they suffered one of the most embarrassing and lopsided losses in franchise history courtesy of the San Diego Padres. To their credit, the Rockies are aware of the fact that they are not a good baseball team and poked fun at themselves after their 21-0 loss at home.

The Padres put up five runs in the opening frame and simply did not slow down, scoring at least one run in seven innings, including an eight-run fourth frame, while recording 24 total hits.

Move Over White Sox: This Year's Colorado Rockies Team On Pace To Be The Worst In MLB History

It marked the worst shutout loss in franchise history for Colorado, but the team's social media manager earned a W for the team's reaction to getting beat 21-0.

Bill Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson aren't even safe from catching strays from baseball teams on X.

The screenshot the Rockies shared is, of course, from Belichick's recent interview with CBS that turned awkward in a hurry, given Hudson practically hijacked the entire conversation.

The strangest moment of the interview came when Belichick was asked how he met Hudson, who is nearly 50 years younger than he is, to which she immediately chimed in and said "We're not talking about this."

As for the Rockies, they are now 6-33 on the year, which almost feels like an impossible record to ‘achieve' given that they are, in fact, a professional baseball team.

Colorado is currently riding an eight-game losing streak in which the team has been outscored 82-23 along the way. Through nearly 40 games, the Rockies have managed to put together back-to-back wins just once, with a win over the Atlanta Braves on April 30 followed by a win against the San Francisco Giants the following day.