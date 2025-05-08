Move Over White Sox: This Year's Colorado Rockies Team On Pace To Be The Worst In MLB History

The 2025 Colorado Rockies are tracking towards a particularly ignominious "accomplishment:" becoming the worst team in Major League Baseball history. Yes, even worse than the 2024 Chicago White Sox.

That White Sox team lost 121 games, with a .253 winning percentage, one of the most embarrassing seasons in the sport's history. But the most losses in a season came in 1899 from the Cleveland Spiders, who managed to lose 134 games.

This year's Rockies team? They're already on pace to, somehow, be even worse. Seriously.

Through 35 games, already roughly 22 percent of the season, the Rockies are 6-29. That's a .1707 winning percentage, which translates over a full season to 27 wins. And 135 losses. 27-135. The most losses in baseball history. That's just the start of the embarrassing statistics and season underway in Denver.

Colorado Rockies A Historic Embarrassment For MLB

The Rockies are just 3-23 against teams with a winning record thus far this season. They're 2-17 on the road, which sounds bad. And yet they're just 4-12 at home too.

They're coming off one of the worst starts to a year in baseball history, thanks to an atrocious 4-22 April. Though they've "improved" thus far in May to 1-4.

Despite playing their games at the hitter's paradise of Coors Field, they are last in the league in runs scored at just 112. The league-leading Cubs have scored 223, nearly double the Rockies' total. In 35 games, the Cubs are averaging 2.7 runs per game more than the Rockies. Nearly three runs per game.

Colorado's SRS, a Baseball-Reference statistic called "Simple Rating System" that takes run differential per game and adjusts for strength of schedule, is -2.3. The Detroit Tigers are first at 1.8, meaning Detroit is better than Colorado by over four runs per game.

The Rockies are just 3-17 in their last 20, meaning their record has actually gotten worse after an atrocious first few weeks. Things are bad. Really, really bad.

Of the 11 hitters who have more than 60 plate appearances, just two have an OPS+ over 100, which is considered league average. In fact, there's only two hitters with an OPS+ over 100 of the 19 players who've taken an at-bat for Colorado this season. It's almost impossible to be this bad.

The starting rotation has combined for -1.9 WAR this season. Padres starting pitchers have been nearly five wins better than the Rockies.

And what makes this season even worse is that there's little to no help on the horizon. Kris Bryant is now almost permanently hurt. Their farm system is in the bottom half of the league, despite years of drafting near the top. With their chances of a playoff spot effectively zero, anyone of value can and should be traded before the deadline. It's ugly. Baseball fans thought last year's White Sox team was an embarrassment? This Rockies team is set to make them look good by comparison.