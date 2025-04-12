Fans Are Hating On The Colorado Rockies' New City Connect Uniforms For No Good Reason

The Colorado Rockies released a new edition of City Connect jerseys, but most fans are not pleased with the product.

As a result, the City Connect initiative (which launched in 2021 ) has only amplified my love for uniforms. The goal was to create alternative uniforms that incorporated design elements inspired by their home cities.

Here are some of the best ones released so far.

The Colorado Rockies love this initiative so much that they decided to release their second edition, and they are a doozy.

Before diving into the details, just take a look at these threads.

I personally don’t care about the Rockies, but I might make some room in my budget to snag one of these jerseys in a heartbeat.

The goal of the uniform was to replicate a sunset that you’d see from Coors Field . While I’ve never gotten to attend a home Rockies game, I have been to The Centennial State and I can tell you, they are beautiful. The Rockies did as good a job as you could ask for at replicating that on a uniform.

However, I apparently am in a distinct minority in my favorable opinion of the threads. Here are some of the responses the fans have posted on X:

"They should unreveal them."

"Can we just end the City Connects ? They keep getting worse."

"Perfect for Easter, terrible for every other week."

Seriously, what's not to like? Baseball fans can be so hard to please, but this is by far the worst reception I have seen of any uniform from the City Connect series.

But hey, the Rockies have a fan in me!