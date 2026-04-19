Georgia Star Zachariah Branch Arrested On Peculiar Charges Days Before Expected NFL Draft Selection

The former All-American was released hours after being charged.

Zachariah Branch's life-changing week got off to a much faster start than anyone, including himself, could have imagined.

The former Georgia wide receiver, who is widely projected to be a second-round pick in this week's 2026 NFL Draft, was arrested in Athens early Sunday morning. According to the Athens Clarke County jail booking report, Branch was charged with obstructing public sidewalks/ – prowling as well as obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Branch was booked at 1:26 AM on Sunday before being released at 3:44 AM on a bond totaling $39 after being charged with a pair of misdemeanors.

The 22-year-old, who led Georgia in receiving yards a season ago, was in Athens over the weekend attending the Bulldogs' G-Day scrimmage at Sanford Stadium. Branch's brother, Zion, plays safety at Georgia. The duo transferred to the Bulldog program from USC ahead of the 2025 college football season. Zachariah was a first-team All-American during his freshman campaign as a Trojan in 2023.

READ: Georgia Bulldogs Add To Arrest Total With Two More Players

In his lone season with the Bulldogs, Zachariah set the single-season receptions record with 81 catches for 811 yards and six touchdowns while also averaging 20.5 yards per kickoff return. His biggest performance of the year came against Florida in November when he hauled in 109 catches for 112 yards.

While his numbers and resume are both impressive, Zachariah turned heads at the NFL Scouting Combine by clocking a 40-yard dash time of 4.35 seconds.

Zachariah Branch is ranked among the Top 100 players available in the 2026 NFL Draft by virtually every draft expert covering the NFL.