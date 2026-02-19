Georgia Bulldogs Add To Arrest Total With Two More Players

Death, taxes, and the Georgia Bulldogs having a bunch of players arrested for reckless driving in the offseason.

You could practically set your watch to it at this point, with the latest culprits being linebacker duo Chris Cole and Darren Ikinnagbon.

While most college football programs don't have three parking tickets handed out to their players in an offseason, the Bulldogs have now had three players arrested just in the month of February.

The great Josh Pate once said that the greatest obstacle to a budding dynasty at the University of Georgia was the Athens PD, and so far, he has proven to be a prophet.

Since January 2023, shortly after Georgia's second straight national title, the Bulldogs have had 32 players arrested, so there might be something more to what Pate is saying than just a clever joke.

Now, before Georgia fans clap back at me for being a hypocrite: yes, I am a Florida Gators fan.

And, yes, I did experience my formative years of being a college football fan during the Urban Meyer era, where we earned the clever nickname "University of Felons."

I'm not going to sit here and chastise Dawgs fans for rooting for a team of criminals, but it is worth noting that Kirby has had more players arrested in the last three years (32) than Meyer had in his entire time at Florida (27).

Also, the majority of these arrests have been for reckless driving.

You would think Smart and the rest of the Bulldogs staff would implement a zero-tolerance policy or something to make sure this doesn't keep happening.

I alluded to it at the beginning of this article, but it's almost an impossibility at this point to go through an entire offseason without a handful of Georgia players getting popped for doing something stupid behind the wheel.

Again, this isn't just me being a "salty Gator." Everyone on X is having an absolute field day at the expense of the Dawgs.

I'm not sure what it is about those Northeast Georgia roads that makes all these football players want to do dumb stuff on them, but Kirby Smart has to get this under control.

At best, it could start to affect the team's play on the field, and, at worst, innocent people could get hurt.