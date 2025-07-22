Georgia Commit Chace Calicut Arrested For Aggravated Assault Stemming From Vehicle Chase In Texas

Georgia four-star commit Chace Calicut has been arrested in Texas for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to FOX26 out of Houston.

The seventeen-year-old was reportedly driving a vehicle that was involved in an incident on the interstate that also involved a friend of his who was in the passenger seat, who was identified as Isaiah Brice Phillip. According to the report, there were two people in a separate car when Chace Calicut drove up behind them and hit the brakes, which forced the other vehicle to quickly turn to avoid colliding with the car Calicut was driving.

The FOX26 report states that the other vehicle tried to get away from Calicut and the other occupant, but they did not get far.

"The teen drove around Calicut's car and tried to get away, but Calicut pulled up next to him again, court documents allege. Calicut was allegedly driving erratically in front of and alongside the teen, and the teen saw Phillip in Calicut's car with a handgun pointed toward him," the FOX26 report says about the incident.

"The teen was able to make a U-turn and drive away from Calicut's car, but then he heard several gunshots. A friend driving behind the teen reported that he saw Phillip shooting out of the window as they drove away."

Just earlier this month, Chace Calicut committed to Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs, as a four-star recruit that plays at Northshore High School in Texas. After the past few years of driving-related arrests that involve the Georgia football team, this latest alleged incident has already stirred up conversations on social media.

In another tragic twist to this story, the person that was alleged to be riding in the passenger's seat and firing the weapon, was killed this past weekend in a shooting that occurred at a pool party, according to FOX26.

The report states that multiple shooters shot into a crowd of people gathered, with three separate individuals struck. One of the victims turned out to be Isaiah Brice Phillip, who was charged alongside Chace Calicut for the road rage incident earlier this month.

There has been no statement released by Georgia at this time regarding the commitment of Calicut.