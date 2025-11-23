Georgia Player Arrested On Multiple Felony Charges Following Reported Bizarre Police Chase Involving Mother

Georgia is once again having to deal with a player being arrested for reckless driving. Judging by reported details of the arrest, backup lineman Nyier Daniels will be lucky to find another place to play football, with his mother also allegedly involved in the bizarre police chase.

In what seems to happen on a more consistent basis than any other football team in the country, there is something about the Georgia Bulldogs and players not learning from a deadly incident three years ago that impacted the program.

According to a jail spokesperson, Nyier Daniels was arrested Sunday on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges connected to an incident in Commerce, Georgia.

The redshirt freshman from New Jersey was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, affixing materials that reduce or increase light transmission/reflectance of window and two charges of second-degree cruelty to children.

Nyier was also booked on an additional ten misdemeanor charges that include reckless driving.

This past March, Kirby Smart indefinitely suspended both Nitro Tuggle and Marquis Easley for their involvement in separate traffic incidents. Tuggle was traveling 107 mph just outside the Athens area, while Easley crashed his vehicle into an apartment complex power box. After their suspension, both players ended up leaving the program.

Details Of Nyier Daniels' Arrest Are Incredibly Stupid, And Insane

On Sunday, Kirby Smart was reportedly quick to dismiss Nyier Daniels from the football team, especially when you consider the circumstances for which he was arrested.

According to a report from FOX 5 in Atlanta, Daniels was trying to create a diversion for his mother, Brandi Canada Green, who was already engaged in a traffic stop with local police for running a stop sign. The report states that Daniels sped by the scene at more than 100 mph, which led to the officer leaving the first scene that involved his mother, pursuing him.

Mind you, this all allegedly started on Sunday morning around 9 AM, with Nyier Daniels also having two minors in the vehicle.

In what could only be described as a scene from ‘Smokey And The Bandit’, Daniels' mother, Brandi Canada Green, then caught up with the chase, where she tried to block another officer from catching up to the ongoing chase.

After officers decided that the situation was too dangerous, they called off the chase, but waited on the mother to pass them by before initiating another traffic stop. After finding out who she was, it was determined that the other person who had gotten away was Nyier Daniels.

Some time later, a Georgia football staffer brought Daniels to the police department so he could turn himself in.

This entire ordeal should have Nyier Daniels consumed by court appearances for the foreseeable future, which could probably include some further jail time.

Georgia has dealt with a string of reckless driving arrests over the years, which comes in the aftermath of football player Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy being killed in an accident that also allegedly involved former defensive tackle Jalen Carter racing his car just before the tragic accident.