Georgia Wide Receiver Fittingly Named Nitro Arrested For Speeding, Reckless Driving

If Georgia football fans were hoping the program would leave the trend of having multiple players arrested in 2024, well, they woke up on Thursday to some tough news.

Whether it be speeding and/or reckless driving charges, five Georgia football players were arrested last year on charges involving a vehicle, and the most recent arrest checks the same box, but does have a unique layer given the fact that the player arrested is named Nitro Tuggle.

Nitro Tuggle, arrested for speeding, you can't make it up.

According to the Athens Clarke County Online jail report, the wide receiver was arrested for speeding (maximum limits) and reckless driving just before 2:00 AM ET on Thursday morning and released an hour later after posting bond.

Tuggle, a freshman from Indiana, appeared in six games during his first year in Athens while catching a total of three passes for 34 yards.

While being arrested for anything is no laughing matter, the fact that Georgia football players simply can not figure out how to drive the speed limit is beyond the point of ridiculousness.

Smael Mondon, Sacovie White, Bo Hughley, and most notably running back Trevor Etienne were all arrested in 2024 in separate incidents that involved charges of reckless driving. Defensive back Daniel Harris was arrested on reckless driving charges, among others, last Fall as well.

Driving-related issues have plagued the Georgia program over recent years - most notably the tragic crash in January 2023 that resulted in the deaths of offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staff member Chandler LeCroy.

Wide receiver RaRa Thomas was kicked off the team last summer before the 2024 season began after multiple family violence-related charges, including felony cruelty to children. Thomas was also arrested in January 2023 for false imprisonment.