After Latest Georgia Arrest, It's Time For Kirby Smart To Admit His Program Is Out Of Control | Barrett Sallee

It’s Groundhog Day in Athens, as yet another Georgia football player was arrested overnight. Wide receiver Colbie Young was charged with two misdemeanors — battery and assault on an unborn child. Young allegedly got into a heated argument with his ex-girlfriend, pulled her out of a room and grabbed her from behind by her torso, according to 247Sports.

Young is the seventh Georgia football player to be arrested in 2024, one of whom was wide receiver RaRa Thomas who was kicked off the team this summer after multiple family violence-related charges included felony cruelty to children. Thomas was also arrested in January 2023 for false imprisonment.

We all know about the traffic-related issues that have plagued the program - most notably the tragic crash in January 2023 that resulted in the deaths of offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staff member Chandler LeCroy. Of course, there are other driving-related issues that aren’t nearly as serious. All told, there have been at least 20 traffic-related incidents involving Georgia players since the start of 2022.

Coach Kirby Smart might not want to admit it, but his program is out of control.

These aren’t just minor incidents. Whether it’s a tragic crash, family violence or minor traffic citations, something has to be done to clean up the image of the program. Right now, that image is one of off-the-field chaos.

Smart is getting close to Urban Meyer territory, in multiple aspects of his career. Smart has two national titles, the same amount as Meyer had at Florida. However, at least 31 Gators players were arrested during Meyer’s tenure in Gainesville (2005-10).

The minor incidents sometimes get written off as kids making dumb mistakes. These aren’t kids. They’re impressionable young men who are in the prime of their lives and learning what it’s like to be an adult. It’s clear that they are in a situation that doesn’t provide the structure that is necessary to usher them into the "real world."

Smart said this at media days about legal issues that have become commonplace (via DawgsHQ):

"The outcomes are very disappointing. Our process and the things we’ve put in place, I feel very strongly about. We do as much or more education than anybody in the country. We have discipline in the form of suspensions and we will continue to do so."

Maybe, just maybe, that education process needs to be revised.

Perception is reality, and staunch defenders of Georgia’s culture will tell you that the out-of-control culture isn’t reality. It’s time for those people to admit that it might not just be a perception anymore after yet another player was arrested.