Another Georgia Football Player Has Been Arrested, This Time For Battery And Assault On An Unborn Child

The Georgia football program has managed to pile up two things over the last couple of seasons: wins and arrests.

Georgia football players have reportedly been involved in at least 24 driving-related violations that have resulted in multiple arrests, but the latest arrest involving wide receiver Colbie Young involves charges far more serious than speeding.

Young was reportedly arrested early Tuesday morning by Athens-Clarke County police on misdemeanor charges of battery and assault on an unborn child.

The transfer from Miami has played in all five of Georgia's games this season and has hauled in two touchdowns. His biggest outing came against Alabama last month when he caught three catches for 57 yards.

To put into perspective how much legal turmoil Georgia football finds itself in, 247 Sports noted that Young has seen an increase in his role this season after wide receiver Rara Thomas was dismissed from the team after being arrested in July on a felony charge of cruelty to children and two misdemeanor charges of battery.

Young is the second Georgia football player to be arrested during the 2024 season after defensive back Daniel Harris was arrested in September on misdemeanor driving charges that included operations of an unregistered vehicle without a current license plate/revalidation decal, reckless driving, affixing materials that reduce the visibility of windows/windshield, no proof of insurance, and not wearing a seat belt.

All in all, seven different Georgia football players have been arrested since January 2024. Trevor Etienne, Sacovie White, Smael Mondon, and Bo Hughley are the four other players on top of Harris, Young, and Thomas to have had a run-in with law enforcement this year.

According to jail records, Young was arrested just after 4 a.m. on Tuesday and is still incarcerated as of 8:30.