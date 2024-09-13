Georgia DB Daniel Harris Arrested On Reckless Driving, Multiple Traffic-Related Misdemeanors

Georgia defensive back Daniel Harris was arrested late Thursday night on multiple misdemeanor charges, including reckless driving in the Athens area.

The charges that Harris was cited for, include affixing materials that reduce the visibility of windows/windshield, no proof of insurance, reckless driving and operating an unregistered vehicle without a license plate, along with not wearing a seatbelt.

Harris was booked by the Athens-Clarke Country police at 10:40 p.m. and released at 11:49 p.m. on a bond that totaled $50. It should be noted that Daniel Harris was not charged with speeding, or any type of other high-speed charge.

I would say that the local police have better things to do than arrest a young man for a bond that ended up being $50, but I'm certainly not a police officer. This is Daniel Harris second season with the Georgia Bulldogs, and has played two games for the Bulldogs so far this season.

During the offseason alone, Trevor Eitienne, Sacovie White, Smael Mondon and Bo Hughley have all been arrested on different charges.

This is just the latest incident in a longstanding problem within the Georgia football building for athletes being arrested for driving-related incidents. This comes a few years after former offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy were killed in an accident on Jan. 15, 2023 that involved team members racing at a high-rate of speed.

Former defensive lineman Jalen Carter was charged with racing, which was connected to the tragic accident.

From there, it has been an unfortunate occurrence that Georgia players have been involved in driving-related issues, with a number of them being charged for reckless driving.

How Kirby Smart Described Punishing Players In The Past

During SEC Media Days in Dallas this past July, Kirby Smart defended the way his program handles these cases of reckless driving or traffic related incidents.

"I can't tell you the things that we've done that no one in the country has done," Kirby Smart noted. "Let's start with defensive driving, requiring certain incoming guys to take that course which, as far as I know, nobody in the country has done. Discipline, we suspended a player [Marcus Rosemy] for speeding and driving last year, which is rare. Nobody's ever done that. That hasn't controlled it and prevented it, so why are we still talking about it? Because we've had guys make poor decisions."

In terms of punishment, outside of being suspended, the Georgia head coach mentioned that the NIL collective has a way of fining players for incidents that occur off the field.

"The [NIL] collective has fined players -- substantially," Smart said. "We've dismissed players that have been involved, and I'm talking about like routine traffic, repeated, repeated violations. ... I actually think the best key is the pocket because you look at what the NFL has done, their model is defined. And if you asked any of our players what they would rather have, they want their money. When I say substantial -- very substantial -- in terms of the hits the some guys have taken."

Now, we will see if Daniel Harris will be punished for his arrest on misdemeanor charges, as Georgia travels to Kentucky on Friday for a matchup with the Wildcats on Saturday night.