College Football Mailbag: Tennessee Looks Timid, Colorado Fights For Big 12, Eyes On Oregon, Vandy Is Building

It's the weekends when you least expect chaos that can turn into absolute carnage, as this past Saturday proved for numerous college football teams, most shockingly at Vanderbilt.

Not only were we treated to a number of fantastic finishes, it led to plenty of upsets around the sport, which has sent some fan-bases into panic mode.

RELATED: Vanderbilt Fans Carry Goalposts From Stadium To Downtown Nashville, As Social Media Reacts To Chaos

After Alabama, Tennessee, Michigan, USC and Louisville were beaten by unranked opponents, this upcoming weekend provides plenty of top-25 matchups that have been circled for a very long time.

But coming off this past Saturday, plenty of college football fans had questions about where we go from here, and I narrowed the 23 emails down to four questions that I thought would do the trick.

So, let's take a look at this week's mailbag.

What in the world was Josh Heupel doing with the play-calling against Arkansas? This feels like it could turn into a few more losses with how this offense is playing.

—Adam, Cookeville, Tenn.

Adam, I appreciate the question. I'll be honest, the offensive line and wide receivers aren't helping the Vols much this season. I understand Nico Iamaleava is not putting up the numbers that fans thought he would, and I get the frustration. There were times in the Arkansas game where Nico looked overwhelmed, but it doesn’t help when Tennessee is having ‘max protection’ on what felt like every other play against the Razorbacks.

The defense can only do so much for this team, if the offense is going to struggle like this. While many folks were expecting a fast-paced offense from the Vols this season, we just haven't seen it. At this point, I wonder if Josh Heupel is comfortable running a speedy offense with this current roster. Credit to Arkansas for switching things up on defense and causing problems, but the Tennessee offense is struggling.

They better get this figured out before Saturday, as Florida heads to Knoxville. I know folks are talking about the Gators and Billy Napier, but this series is always awkward. If you give Florida opportunities, they can make you pay for mistakes. This is a massive two-game stretch for the Vols, with Alabama coming to town after the Florida game.

You guys keep talking about how big a weekend this is in college football? Isn’t every weekend important? Go Rebels.

—Billy, Tupelo, Miss.

I understand what you're implying here, and yes, every weekend is important. But the games coming up on Saturday have been circled for a very long time. Your Ole Miss squad is headed to Baton Rouge for what will be a tough matchup against LSU. The Rebels need to leave town with a win, given that Kentucky loss is still hanging over their heads.

As for this weekend, just look at the lineup. Ohio State travels to Oregon. Texas and Oklahoma face-off in the Red River Rivalry. Penn State travels to USC, and I know it lost some luster with the Trojans losing to Minnesota. Then, throw in the LSU-Ole Miss game, along with Kansas State-Colorado, and it's a monster slate.

What does this win do for Vanderbilt going forward? I don’t think a soul inside that stadium thought we'd win or even hang in there.

—William, Brentwood, Tenn.

No, there wasn't a soul inside that stadium that thought Vandebilt was going to win, besides the players in the locker room. I have so much respect for what Clark Lea has done with the Vanderbilt program, and it was on full display Saturday night. There are times when you’re pushing in the right direction, and things don't go your way. In this case, Vandy was pushing Alabama all over the field, and it worked out at the end.

This could lead to a massive spark for the Dores. Now, I'm not saying they will start winning seven games a year, but you can certainly build off this win, in more ways than one. I credit the Commodores athletic department for investing in the football team, and for Clark Lea finding the right players from the transfer portal. Quarterback Diego Pavia is a perfect example, transferring from New Mexico State. This program can win six games a year, and upset some folks. We've seen it done before.

But the biggest thing for Vanderbilt is having Clark Lea run the program, as you can tell how much it means to him. Should we expect this type of performance every week? I don't know, but the Dores proved they could beat a top team, and also had the chance a few weeks ago against Missouri.

Congrats to all the Vanderbilt fans, and the program, because that was a long time coming, and meant so much to so many.

Can Colorado win the Big 12? After all the talk following the Nebraska loss, it looks like we're in a good spot.

—Thomas, Colorado Springs, Colo.

Hey Thomas, Colorado can absolutely win the Big 12 this season, especially with how things have played out so far in that conference. Utah is a weird team to project, while Oklahoma State has been a trainwreck. We've got ourselves a race, with BYU, Iowa State, Kansas State, Colorado making the most of the opening month of the season.

Coming out of the Nebraska loss, I didn't give this Deion Sanders-led team much of a chance to make a run. But after watching them beat Baylor, then go on the road to beat UCF, folks are starting to pay attention again. But this weekend is the true test, with Kansas State coming to town for a highly anticipated matchup.

If Colorado can beat the Wildcats with Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter making plays, and the defense stopping Avery Johnson from having a big game, this will lead to another Buffaloes upset that will draw headlines, while putting them in a great spot in the Big 12.

Alright, that's gonna do it for this week's mailbag. I appreciate all the questions, and I'm sorry I didn't get to everyone. But hit me up at Trey.Wallace@OutKick.com and I will certainly respond to all your emails!

Enjoy the great week of football.