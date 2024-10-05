Vanderbilt Fans Carry Goalposts From Stadium To Downtown Nashville, As Social Media Reacts To Chaos

The college football world was left shocked on Saturday night, as Vanderbilt took a knee on the final play of the game, beating No. 1 Alabama 40-35, and sending social media into complete chaos.

Entering the game as 22.5 point underdogs to the Crimson Tide, who were coming off one of the best games we thought we'd see this season in the win over Georgia, the Dores ended a 40-year drought against Alabama in the impressive win.

What we witnessed following the game was pure jubilation from the Vanderbilt coaching staff, along with the fans that stormed the field, headed straight for the goalposts.

Obviously, Nashville is a party city, known for the crazy bachelorette parties and deafening music on lower Broadway. But when you throw in a massive win like the one we witnessed Saturday night, it can get a bit crazy in the ‘Music City’.

Vanderbilt Fans Take Goalposts To Downtown Nashville, Into River

Once the students got the goalposts away from campus, they received a police-escort as they walked all the way to downtown Nashville, with some heavy luggage in-tow.

Vanderbilt Has Fun With Nick Saban Comments

Former Alabama coach Nick Saban had some interesting things to say about playing on the road in the SEC just a few weeks ago. Maybe it was karma, but his comments about playing at Vanderbilt turned out to come back to bite Alabama.

"The only place you play in the SEC that's not hard to play is Vanderbilt. When you play at Vanderbilt, you have more fans there than they have. That's no disrespect to them. That's just the truth."

So, you had to know those comments would be played somewhere in the stadium following the win over the Crimson Tide. I don’t think fans thought they'd be played over the stadium loudspeakers as fans stormed the field, but I applaud Vanderbilt for pulling this off.

I think it's safe to assume that Vanderbilt fans will be celebrating this win for a very long time, while Alabama now goes down in the history books for all the wrong reasons.

No matter how you slice it, this was an historic night in Nashville, and it started on West End, and ended on Lower-Broadway.