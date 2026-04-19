Dalton Rushing Said Something Was 'Fishy' About The Rockies First-Pitch Swing Against Dodgers

Colorado won two of the first three games at Coors Field, and L.A.’s rookie catcher questioned the first-pitch success.

The Colorado Rockies entered the weekend tied for last place in the NL West, trailing the Los Angeles Dodgers by 7.5 games just 19 games into the 2026 MLB season. They snapped a six-game losing streak Thursday with a win over the Houston Astros.

The Rockies welcomed the Dodgers to Coors Field for a four-game set, and based on how both teams were playing, it appeared to be an opportunity for the Dodgers to continue their torrid start to the season. Of course, it doesn't hurt that the Dodgers roster costs more than a quarter-billion dollars more than the Rockies, but that's for another day.

Instead, Colorado stunned Los Angeles by taking two of the first three games in the series (after the Dodgers roasted the Rockies, 7-1, on Friday). So, how did they do it? Well, according to Dodgers catcher Dalton Rushing, probably by cheating.

"I think they had a good game plan as an opposing team, and maybe I pitched into their game plan. As far as calling pitches, I'm not 100% sure. I just, I think it's odd some of those hitters that do what they do, they go up there, and they were only on the first pitch that was thrown. So it's a little fishy," Rushing said.

The implication by Rushing seems to pretty clearly be that the Rockies knew what pitch the Dodgers were going to throw with their first pitches. That would seem to mean that Rushing thinks the Rockies were cheating, as does the use of the word "fishy."

Now, it seems unlikely that the Colorado Rockies, one of the worst teams in baseball for the past several years, have an elaborate cheating scheme going on. That being said, it's worth noting that the Rockies are 6-3 at Coors Field this season but 3-10 on the road. Of course, those are small sample sizes and don't prove anything.

Also, the Rockies are the most aggressive first-pitch swinging team in Major League Baseball. According to Statcast, Colorado hitters swing at the first pitch of an at-bat 38% of the time, which includes both home and road games.

It just sounds like sour grapes from Rushing, a catcher for a team that simply outspends all the other teams in Major League Baseball.

If any team has an unfair advantage, it's the Dodgers.