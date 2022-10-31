Prior to Saturday’s game between Texas A&M and Ole Miss, an unwanted visitor found its way into Kyle Field and tried to join the 12th Man. A possum was swiftly removed before kickoff, but it took one of the state’s best hunters to take matters into his own hands.

Kyle Field, one of the most intimidating environments in college football, has been the home to the Aggies since 1904. The more permanent concrete structure broke ground in May of 1927 and opened on September 14, 1927.

Although it was renovated four times since it opened, including a $483,888,885 expansion in 2014-2015, it is nearly 100 years old. In addition, Kyle Field is the sixth-largest non-racing stadium in the world and sits empty for nearly six out of seven days each week.

Needless to say, there is a lot of vacant space for non-human critters to make themselves right at home. That was exactly the case over the weekend.

A rogue possum found its way into Texas A&M’s Kyle Field.

Hours before kickoff, some commotion started to stir in the stands. A possum was roaming around the aisles and, well, playing possum in/under the seats.

And then a man by the name of Greg Bludau stepped in to take matters into his own hands.

Bludau, a College Station-native, was featured in a local Texas newspaper for his success as a hunter on public land within the state. He was dubbed “Mr. Public” and might be “the most successful public lands hunter ever.”

Needless to say, a possum was no match for Bludau. However, in this instance, he did not go for the kill.

Instead, Bludau went over to the possum, snatched it up by the tail.

After getting a good grip on the possum, Bludau carried it through the concourse of Kyle Field.

Image courtesy: Maurice Vilchez — @mvatm02/Twitter

From there, he carried it out of the stadium and across Wellborn Road.

Image courtesy: Maurice Vilchez — @mvatm02/Twitter

At that point, Bludau let the possum free.

Hours later, Texas A&M lost to Ole Miss. The possum was, in fact, not a rally possum.