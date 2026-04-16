Female NFL Reporter Celebrates Dianna Russini’s Resignation

'Don't let the door hit you on the way out.'

This week, OutKick published a story after speaking to a dozen media sources about their reaction to the Dianna Russini-Mike Vrabel scandal. No one we spoke to defended Russini and most of them appeared to have made up their minds about her before the New York Post published photos of her hugging and holding hands with Vrabel.

And while the sources chose to speak on background, USA Today NFL reporter Crissy Froyd made her claims publicly. She first responded to Russini posting her resignation on X.

"I’m sure you were told to submit this or that you’d get fired instead. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out," wrote Froyd. "We know who you really are and what you’ve been up to for years. It does so much detriment to women in sports who have done things the right way."

Froyd later elaborated in a statement to The Daily Caller.

"I want to first of all say that I am so thankful an outlet does have the audacity to do a story on Dianna Russini being called out. She deserves to have been, and all of us do know what she’s been up to. From fights with other reporters in Chili’s parking lots about hooking up with married NFL coaches to everything else, it is almost certainly all true. It was the worst kept secret in the NFL reporting world for a while."

"Someone once propositioned me to have Dianna potentially be my mentor. I declined because I knew what she was about and her track record," she continued.

For comparison, Froyd said she was in a relationship with former USC quarterback JT Daniels, but not until after he retired from football.

"I had a strong relationship with former QB JT Daniels that, as anyone would imagine under those circumstances, did include multiple sexual encounters and there was a lot involved. However, JT and I didn’t begin that relationship until after he was out of football," she explained.

"I can honestly say I have never slept with a player or coach for professional gain. Dianna cannot say the same. That’s where the difference is."

Rumors like these, whether accurate or not, have shaped perceptions of Russini's career. Right or wrong, the public now sees her as the reporter who was caught with Mike Vrabel at an "adults-only" resort.

As a result, we maintain that Russini’s career as an NFL insider for a major outlet is likely over.