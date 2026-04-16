An NFL Draft Prospect Just Declared Himself The Best Receiver On The Board

In the weeks leading up to the NFL Draft, most prospects say the same things, as if there's a script handed out once a player declares for the draft. They say they're blessed, they’re thankful, and they’re ready to help a team in any way possible. They say they're just happy to have the opportunity to play in the NFL.

There's nothing wrong with any of that, by the way. These players know this is the biggest job opportunity of their lives. But it does get repetitive for those of us who watch and cover sports for a living.

So, when I saw that Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion posted a letter to NFL GMs in The Players' Tribune, I prepared for more of the same. Boy, was I pleasantly surprised and glad I read it.

Concepcion talked openly about growing up with a stutter, but he didn't do it in a "feel bad for me" or "I'm a victim" way. Instead, he owned it and talked about how it made him a better person and a better player.

And then he said something you don't always hear from people who are constantly told to "be humble."

"I’m the best receiver in this draft. Period," he wrote.

Now, I'm all for humility and it's obviously important. But the best in the game have to believe in themselves and believe in their talent. And it's not like Concepcion is some scrub who's just bloviating to get attention. The guy can definitely play and was honored with the 2025 Paul Hornung Award (most versatile player in college football).

There's nothing wrong with believing he's the best receiver in the 2026 NFL Draft. He might be. I really appreciated that he didn't stop there, explaining exactly why.

"I run crisp routes. I catch everything thrown anywhere near me. I work my tail off every practice, every drill. I get in and out of my breaks fast. And I will outwork ANYBODY you put in front of me," Concepcion wrote.

KC Concepcion Leans On Work Ethic Over Relying On Talent Alone

See, this is the part where I respect Concepcion and give him a pass for what some might call "hubris" or "arrogance." If he just said, "I'm the best and most talented," I would probably roll my eyes. But he signed his name on something that stated, without qualifications, that he would "outwork anybody." That's how you impress NFL GMs and turn your origin story from something pity-worthy into a triumph.

"Off the field, the challenges I’ve faced haven’t just been about having a speech impediment. I also grew up with my dad in and out of prison. And when I was a kid, there were a lot of difficult, lean times when my family didn’t have very much. I had to grow up fast. I had responsibilities and worries most kids my age didn’t have. I’ve faced adversity my entire life, basically," the article continues.

"I wouldn’t change any of it, though. Because all of that has built character and compassion and fearlessness within me. It’s made me into someone I’m genuinely proud to be. Someone who doesn’t quit. Ever."

I loved that he kept coming back to his work ethic. Talent fades. Speed drops with age. But there's no age limit on effort.

Again, none of his letter sounded like "look at me, I'm a poor kid who had a tough life." Yes, it's part of his story. But it's the way he framed it. Too often in our modern society, people think that a tough upbringing or challenging circumstances makes them a victim and provides them with an excuse to work and accomplish less.

Not Concepcion, clearly.

And he wrapped up the article perfectly, again leaning on his speech impediment in a slightly self-deprecating way that let GMs know this guy has everything he needs between the ears.

"I’m the best receiver in this draft. But, at the end of the day, I’m so much more than just a football player. And any team that picks me is going to realize that immediately. So if you’re a GM out there reading this, put me on your team, and let’s get to work. You’re not going to regret calling my name. Never. And I mean never. Did I stutter?"

Man, I got chills reading that. As members of the media, we're not supposed to root for players and teams, but strive for objectivity. But it's important to me that I'm also honest with the audience. So, I'm going to let you all in on a little secret.

I'm rooting for KC Concepcion.