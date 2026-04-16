South African Police Chief Stops Meeting Thanks Chunk Of Tissue Stuck To His Head

Add it to the list of ways to embarrass yourself in a meeting...

I love innovation in everything. Sports. space travel, music, and, especially, ways to publicly embarrass oneself in front of a South African government inquiry.

That is what one former police chief in South Africa did when he tried to use a tissue to sop up some sweat on his chrome dome during a hearing, and it is hilarious.

According to The Independent, South Africa is in the midst of an inquiry into police corruption. One of the people on hand was Julius Mkhwanazi, the former chief of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police. He was there to present evidence after being suspended in 2025 amid an investigation into allegations of misconduct.

So, you can understand why he might be a bit nervous, but Julius here is a full-on sweater.

I mean, the man is dripping worse than a cold beer on a hot, humid day.

When he got to the point where he couldn't take any more head wetness, Mkhwanazi reached for a tissue — mistake numero uno — and tried to sop it up.

The only problem was that the tissue couldn't stand the immense volume of head sweat and broke apart, leaving one giant remnant stuck to his head.

And it proceeded to derail the entire meeting.

I'd like to welcome getting shreds of tissue stuck to my head during a government inquiry to my list of fears!

I think the biggest problem here is going to be the cheapening out on the paper products. I've never been there, but I suspect that a government building in South Africa is not splurging on the finest, multi-ply Kleenex brand tissues that are velvety soft on your skin and smell like Vicks Vapo-Rub.

No, they do what government buildings do here, and they buy the cheapest possible option that can be legally called "tissue" or "toilet paper."

Which, as a taxpayer, I appreciate, but if I were trying to mop flopsweat off of my head, I would not be happy about it.

Still, the way this all unfolded was damn near perfect.

The way Mkhwanazi adjusted his papers and put on his glasses with a piece of tissue clinging to his head like TP hanging on to your show for dear life plays like an SNL sketch.

Then, the nervous way everyone in the room was trying to carefully let him know that he had a big piece of Scott's on his head was just gold, Jerry.

It's always funny… when it happens to someone else.