Three Bigfoot Sightings In Three Days Across Ontario Has Canadians Talking

Bigfoot sightings are popping up again, this time in Canada.

A couple of weeks ago, across Ontario, a string of reported Bigfoot sightings took place. The three separate incidents in three separate days with three different witnesses were reported just weeks after the Ohio Bigfoot flap.

The reports in Northeast Ohio have since died down, but there were up to eight "high-credibility" sightings. The reported Bigfoot sightings in Canada started April 3 and continued through Easter weekend.

The Bigfoot Mapping Project and Bigfoot Society were, as you would expect when the tree knocks are heard and sightings are taking place, on top of it. The first sighting took place in Dresden on Good Friday in the early morning.

The Bigfoot Society said that a 7-foot black figure was spotted at the tree line at 6:15 am. This report was followed by another on April 4 of an 8-foot creature with cinnamon fur, also in Ontario, Thamesville to be exact.

The 8-foot creature is said to have been spotted at 5:35 pm and there were also footprints found and wood knocks heard. On April 5 in Raglan, Ontario, the third and final in this string of sightings was reported.

A dog alerted someone at 7:30 am on Easter morning to a 7-foot black creature at a tree line. Wood knocks were also reported. Then nothing. As quickly as they had popped up, the Bigfoot were gone.

Canadians React To Several Reported Bigfoot Sightings In Ontario

The sightings have Canadians talking. Tom Chalmers, an area resident, had a little chuckle, according to CTV News. He's never seen one of the creatures.

"So, I’ve heard and seen a lot of odd things, but no, Bigfoot has not been one of them, I’m afraid," he said of the recent sightings.

Another inhabitant of our neighbors to the north was much more open to the idea. Mike Oulds told the outlet, "Everything is possible."

Absolutely, everything is possible. I've said it a million times before, I've never found anything at all even remotely resembling evidence of a Bigfoot, but I like the idea of them being out there being the hide-and-seek champ.

That's what keeps the search for answers alive. That's what keeps the investigators going.

"It’s easy to refute somebody who thinks every twig snapping is a Bigfoot, right? Like that guy’s a tinfoil hat guy," Scott Tompkins said.

"There is so much more to the community than that, and I hope I can at least be a tiny representation of that."

Tompkins is the creator of the Bigfoot Mapping Project, and he also pointed out there hasn't been this type of reported activity since the mid-70s.